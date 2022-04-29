Online Magnet School names top teacher

Pictured are, left, Teacher of The Year Jessica Shelton and Kristin Blake. (Submitted photo)

Surry Online Magnet School recently recognized Jessica Shelton as the 2022-2023 Teacher of the Year. Shelton teaches social studies courses in grades six through ten.

“It’s so important that students understand the relevance of history and social studies to today’s world, and it’s an honor and a privilege to help students grow in knowledge each year,” she said.

Shelton has been instrumental in blazing new paths for Surry County’s newest choice school, which is in its second year of existence, according to school officials.

“Jessica Shelton exhibits inspiring leadership as she works with our team to make decisions that positively affect the experiences of our students in a challenging and rigorous environment,” said her colleague, Jennifer Lowe.

Shelton was surprised at her home office with the news of her selection.

“I want to thank my colleagues and administration for the honor of being selected Teacher of the Year. I am grateful for the opportunity to live and work in such a great school system. Surry County Schools is leading the way with the creation of Surry Online Magnet School. It provides so many opportunities for our students and I am very appreciative to work with such an excellent team.”