Museum celebrates Mexican culture

April 28, 2022 John Peters II Entertainment, News 0

Mexican Dance Bootcamp instructors Carmen Mungia and Luz Maria Alvarez, as well as other local dancers, during their performance at Peacefest in traditional Aztec dance outfits which will also be showcased during the Cinco De Mayo Celebration. (Submitted photo)

The Mount Airy Museum of Regional History will be celebrating Cinco De Mayo over the coming week, with dancing, music, food, crafts, a raffle, kid’s activities, and a History Talk about the holiday presented by a local historian.

Always free to the public, the History Talk for this month will be held at the museum on April 30, in the third-floor program space from 2 -4 p.m. Presenter Justyn Kissam will be talking about Mexican history and culture as well as the origins of Cinco De Mayo.

Though the holiday falls on a Thursday this year, the museum will be having its Cinco De Mayo celebration on Saturday, May 7 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., all of which is free to the public. This celebration will have food and crafts for sale, music, and free crafts for children at the kid’s activity table. The highlight of the event will be the dance performance where the museum’s Mexican Dance Bootcamp group as well as a local professional dance group will perform several traditional dances in authentic outfits.

The event will take place in the back-parking lot behind the museum and is accessible through Virginia Street and W. Oak Street through the gate. Just look for the food truck and the women in colorful dresses.

The museum also has its Wheelbarrow Full of Fun Raffle sponsored by the Women’s League of Mount Airy during the celebration. This wheelbarrow is full of assorted local spirits from wine to gin. The raffle will be held in the courtyard at the museum and tickets are on sale now for $10 for a single ticket or $20 for 3.

Anyonewith questions about the events can contact The Mount Airy Museum of Regional History at mamrh@northcarolinamuseum.org or call 3336-786-4478.

Dancers from the Mount Airy Museum of Regional Histories’ Mexican Dance Bootcamp that will be preforming at the Cinco De Mayo Celebration

