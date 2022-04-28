Fire-suppression grants to aid downtown housing

Mount Airy officials have taken action to stimulate the development of more housing downtown, but one commissioner worries that this could bring “unintended consequences” with parking availability.
The key part of the plan involves the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners’ approval of a Downtown Fire-Suppression Life and Safety Grant program in a 5-0 vote last Thursday night.
In a related move, the board also decided unanimously to amend a city ordinance to require that a sophisticated type of sprinkler system be installed for applicable residential occupancies.
The motivation for the fire-suppression grant initiative is a recognition that the economic future of Mount Airy’s central business district hinges on both commercial and residential development, City Stan Farmer said in presenting the plan.
Such growth requires significant commitments of private investment for building rehabilitation and construction. This presents a particular challenge with fire-suppression requirements for older structures, of which downtown Mount Airy has its share, Farmer reminded.
The offering of incentive grants is designed to help offset the expenses involved with that, not only stimulating additional investment in properties downtown but protecting what’s already there in terms of its historic character. This will reduce the chances of a major fire destroying multiple buildings located side by side — perhaps an entire block.
“Cooking fires are the number one cause of fires in our city and I think I’ve told you that many times,” Mount Airy Fire Chief Zane Poindexter said in recommending the requirement for NFPA (National Fire Protection Association) 13R sprinkler systems at a minimum downtown to the commissioners.
“We want to be proactive and get out in front of this,” Poindexter said of having mechanisms in place to prevent a cooking fire from spreading.
Most importantly, the city manager emphasized, public safety downtown will be greatly improved through the grant program he said will go into effect at some point after the municipality’s next fiscal year begins on July 1.
The maximum grant sum will be $35,000 per applicant, with eligibility requirements listing projects involving both new construction or remodeling of existing buildings, including cases in which water lines must be expanded to serve multiple structures.
Grants also will be available for installation of building sprinkler systems for projects with existing access to a water line.
Farmer explained that the fire-suppression grants will be offered for both downtown residential projects and building rehabilitation involving no housing units.
In reference to mandating the NFPA 13R sprinkler systems in the Downtown Fire District for residences, Poindexter explained that previous regulations called for NFPA 13D systems.
Unlike NFPA 13R, those systems do not provide alarms or alerts to the Fire Department, nor are there hydrant requirements. NFPA 13D is designed primarily for one- and two-family residences and townhomes, while the NFPA 13R type is intended for larger commercial residential spaces.
Poindexter said there a few cases downtown in which sprinklers would not be required for residential occupancy, such as buildings having adequate exits or firewalls in place.
The sprinkler change — and the grant program— apply only to the Downtown Fire District, which is slightly less in scope than the Municipal Service District long in place there.
No budget figure has been specified so far for the grant program, but Farmer plans to have it paid for through an annual allocation that will vary from year to year based on funding availability. The money will come from either the city’s general revenue fund or its separate water-sewer fund.
Receiving a grant requires a review process, including a pre-application procedure with city staff members to confirm eligibility.
A committee, including a local engineer, architect or contractor along with the fire chief and others, will make recommendations on grant awards, which also require a public hearing.
Hearing reaps support
Two persons who are part of the downtown Mount Airy fabric voiced support for both actions during a public hearing preceding the pair of unanimous votes.
Main Street Coordinator Lizzie Morrison of the group Mount Airy Downtown Inc. applauded the new sprinkler system requirement as a way to protect life and valued property. This will help avoid a loss of historic architecture and longtime businesses which “would create a hole in the heart of the community,” Morrison said.
Downtown Mount Airy now has a tax base of $55 million and growing, she pointed out, which would be threatened otherwise.
“We are all aware of the lack of proper fire breaks between buildings and an almost-universal lack of sprinkler systems downtown,” Morrison said.
Longtime downtown businessman Gene Rees also spoke in favor of the grant program, but in the interest of full disclosure advised that he did not intend to apply.
“The economics of it does make sense — it’s well-thought-out,” the downtown property owner and merchant said of the grant program during the hearing. “It’s important that we have some assistance for property owners to prevent a catastrophic loss.”
Rees referred to a fire that destroyed multiple buildings in Georgetown, South Carolina.
In the mid-1980s, three were lost to a blaze in downtown Mount Airy — leaving a space where the municipal parking lot between Brannock and Hiatt Furniture and Old North State Winery now exists.
Parking concerns
While calling the grant program “a great idea,” Commissioner Tom Koch wondered about the impact on another part of the downtown infrastructure.
“If we put a lot of apartments upstairs, where are they going to park?” Koch said of the residents involved. He said they likely will choose spaces along North Main Street to the detriment of businesses, which could do as much harm as good to the downtown area.
Koch said he can’t envision someone lugging bags of groceries up a hill from an off-street parking lot.
Farmer responded that the main focus now is on safety.
“I agree with the fire suppression,” Koch said.
Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.