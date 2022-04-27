Principal’s 30-year career coming to an end

DOBSON – Dana Draughn, principal at Pilot Mountain Elementary School, has announced her retirement effective June 30, according to the Surry County Schools system.

Draughn has served the Surry County School System for 30 years. She began her career teaching fourth grade at Flat Rock Elementary School in the fall of 1992, where she spent three years before transferring to White Plains Elementary School. Draughn remained at White Plains Elementary for ten years, teaching first and second grade.

After leaving White Plains Elementary, she became an instructional specialist for four years, serving Cedar Ridge Elementary and Flat Rock Elementary. The remainder of Draughn’s career has been spent in administrative leadership positions. She has served as assistant principal at Cedar Ridge Elementary School for five years, served as principal at Flat Rock for five years, and she is in the process of completing her third year as principal at Pilot Mountain Elementary.

As principal at Pilot Mountain, Draughn applied the same growth mindset she had for herself. “She has supported her students and staff with her warm demeanor and willingness to go above and beyond for those in the community,” the school system said in announcing her retirement.

“This is truly a bittersweet moment. When I look back at my career, I have always made it a point to be a servant leader and help teachers help students grow and see potential in themselves. Here in Pilot Mountain, we are cultivating leaders and good citizens. I am blessed to be a part of the Surry County Schools family and think of my time in our schools fondly.

“To be honest, I believe that every school I have worked in has been my favorite. Each school is unique; whether it be culture, location, staff, or students, it has been a privilege to serve our students in Surry County. I’d like to thank Surry County Schools and our Board of Education for supporting me through my own leadership journey and for investing in the lives of the next generation of leaders.”

“Mrs. Draughn has dedicated her career to teaching and learning as a leader in Surry County Schools,” said Superintendent Dr. Travis L. Reeves. “I am honored to have had the opportunity to know and work with Dana. She has been a valuable member of our leadership team and will be missed. We wish her the very best as she transitions to a well earned retirement.”

After a career of growing herself and her students, Draughn is looking forward to growing her garden and spending time with her husband Robert and her children Erin, Carson, Garrett, and Elliott.

The Board of Education will immediately begin the process of accepting and screening applications for the principal position at Pilot Mountain Elementary School.