New Andy Griffith mural takes shape

Mount Airy has long been known as the Granite City — but increasingly is becoming Mural City, including one now being painted downtown of native son Andy Griffith.
And it won’t be just one image of the actor who brought fame to his hometown while portraying the sheriff of Mayberry, but the many faces of Griffith which will grace a wall of Surrey Bank and Trust on Moore Avenue.
When complete, the display is to feature Griffith from his early days as a performer, the role on “The Andy Griffith Show” and how he appeared in his later years starring on the “Matlock” television series.
“Instead of one picture, we’re doing five to fill the wall,” artist Brian Lewis of Greensboro— who prefers to be known as “JEKS” — said Tuesday while busily at work on the mural.
JEKS is well-known locally for having previously painted a large mural of late local singer Melva Houston on another wall downtown, in an alleyway beside Thirsty Souls Community Brewing on Market Street. It was completed in 2020.
Not only does the new Andy mural depict him, it highlights another familiar sight.
“Pilot Mountain is superimposed in the background,” JEKS said. “I felt like Pilot Mountain and Andy Griffith are the two real iconic images in this area, and I wanted to include them both.”
The work has required the use of a bucket lift at times.
Change of venue
Local residents and other Andy Griffith fans might recall that a mural to honor him was announced last September — eyed for the south wall of the Brannock and Hiatt Furniture Co. building on North Main Street, facing a public parking lot.
This was a $50,000 project, a cost to be split between the group Mount Airy Downtown Inc. and the local Tourism Development Authority.
However, that location had to be abandoned, Main Street Coordinator Lizzie Morrison of the downtown group advised Tuesday.
“The mural (project) was moved from Main Street after several months of exploring all options for preparation for the larger wall,” Morrison explained. “It was too expensive to ready that wall for paint.” The mural would have occupied a space there nearly 100 feet wide and more than 30 feet high.
This resulted in the new location on the Moore Avenue side of the Surrey Bank and Trust building.
“As with any big project, sometimes we have to pivot from the original plan to make it work,” the Main Street coordinator added.
Those who have seen the mural progress at its alternate location are pleased by what is taking shape, based on social media and other comments.
“They wanted a tribute to Andy,” JEKS said of the project sponsors, “so I just kind of came up with a composite” reflecting the different time frames in Griffith’s life.
Part of JEKS’ inspiration seems rooted in his own longtime appreciation of “The Andy Griffith Show.”
“It used to be on my grandfather’s TV all the time,” the artist said, with that enjoyment further including a pastime frequently enjoyed by the program’s main characters. “We were fishermen, too.”
Work began last week on the mural, and the artist hopes to complete it next week.
Pocket park planned
Morrison, the Main Street coordinator, indicated Tuesday that due to a smaller wall being involved, the project’s financial scope was lowered proportionately.
“We are using the rest of the $50,000 budget to build a pocket park complete with plaza space and two sitting walls,” she related regarding the change, which offers additional benefits.
“This new location has convenient parking across the street in the municipal lot and allows for people to take photos with the mural without cars impeding the view.”
It also helps accomplish a goal of using public art to get people moving through the downtown district on side streets and parking lots, as opposed to parking and staying on North Main Street, the coordinator believes.
Similar to the one of Melva Houston, the Andy mural is meant to highlight “a real Mount Airy person,” which Morrison says exceeds the Mayberry mystique that draws so many folks to town from near and far.
“The photos used for the design span his career beyond ‘The Andy Griffith Show,’ but I am sure fans of the show will make it a must-see stop on their visits.”
Morrison pointed out that the downtown area now has 20 murals, metal and brick sculptures, painted instruments, barn quilts and a new peace park on Market Street, “all of which honor the spirit of the people of Mount Airy.”
One notable recent addition was a mural of The Easter Brothers gospel bluegrass group in a downtown rest area which was dedicated last year.
“Mount Airy Downtown Inc. is passionate about telling our Mount Airy story through public art,” Morrison emphasized.
Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.