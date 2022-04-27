Electronic gaming biz shut down, 2 charged

April 27, 2022 John Peters II News 0
By John Peters jpeters@mtairynews.com

The Surry County Sheriff’s Office has seized a host of computer, gaming and sweepstakes-related electronics, as well as issuing arrest warrants for two out-of-town men on charges related to the seizure.

William Lewis Perry III, a white male, 52, of 1517 Green Mountain Drive, Wake Forest, and Jaime Jonathan Shmidtke, a white male, 39, of 446 New Bern Street, each have been charged with two counts of felony operating more then or equal to five video gaming machines and two counts of misdemeanor electronic sweepstakes.

Warrants for their arrests are outstanding.

The charges come as part of what Sheriff Steve C. Hiatt is calling “Operation Illegal Motherboard,” aimed at enforcing state laws prohibiting the operating sweepstakes and/or other electronic gaming within Surry County.

In February the Supreme Court of North Carolina ruled that sweepstakes and/or other electronic gaming is unlawful under North Carolina General Statue 14-306.4. On March 4, Hiatt and District Attorney Tim Watson issued a signed courtesy letter, which was hand delivered to owners, operators, managers, and/or employees of the sweepstakes and/or other electronic gaming businesses of the ruling.

The letter, the sheriff said, indicated that the Surry County Sheriff’s Office would start enforcing the ruling set forth by the Supreme Court of North Carolina on April 5, giving local businesses time to shut down their enterprises and comply with the law.

“Most all of the operating sweepstakes and/or other electronic gaming businesses within Surry County complied with the letter and ruling except for Green Mountain Games located at 3189 Cook School Road, Pilot Mountain,” the sheriff said in a written statement about the case.

Earlier this month, sheriff’s office Narcotics Division executed a search warrant at the establishment. Detectives seized motherboards, computers, devices, machines, and other property used to promote “criminal acts or money gained from criminal acts in violation of the NCGS 14-306.4.”

The two men, who reside in other parts of the state, were charged. As of late Tuesday, Capt. Scott Hudson said the two had not been apprehended, although their attorneys had been made aware of the charges.

Assisting with the execution of the search warrant were Surry County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division, Stokes County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division, Mount Airy Police Department Narcotics Division, Pilot Mountain Police Department, Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division, and Homeland Security.