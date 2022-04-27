Fire strikes Pipers Gap Road home

By Tom Joyce

A fire of undetermined origin displaced residents of a house on Pipers Gap Road Wednesday, according to a local fire official.

The blaze was reported about 10:20 a.m. at 1583 Pipers Gap Road, just east of Miller Road in the vicinity of Zion United Methodist Church.

It was heavily involved when firefighters arrived, according to Johnny Hiatt, chief of the Franklin Volunteer Fire Department.

“There were flames and smoke showing,” he said of what they encountered with the single-story structure.

It took about an hour to get the fire under control, including extinguishing “a lot of hot spots,” the chief added.

Fire personnel were called back to the scene shortly before 2 p.m. after the wind caused flames to flare up in an area that was missed earlier.

Heavy damage resulted to the structure, although Hiatt lacked a monetary estimate. “It’s not livable,” he said of its condition.

The cause of the blaze was not immediately known.

“It’s still under investigation by the (Surry County) Fire Marshal’s Office,” Hiatt advised.

The owners of the house are listed on county tax records as James and Cindy Miller, but it is believed to be have been rented by someone else, with the names of those occupants not available.

Hiatt mentioned that two adults and two children appeared to be living there.

About 15 firefighters responded to the blaze.

In addition to the Franklin Volunteer Fire Department, they included members of the Mount Airy Fire Department, via a mutual-aid agreement in which members of the city unit assist volunteer departments in areas outside town and vice versa; the Four-Way Volunteer Fire Department; and the Cana, Virginia, Volunteer Fire Department.

No injuries were reported.

