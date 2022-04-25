Lonesome River Band to play in city Saturday

April 25, 2022 John Peters II News 0

Lonesome River Band will be playing at the Historic Earle Theatre on Saturday, April 30 at 7:30 p.m. as part of the Surry Arts Council’s Blue Ridge and Beyond Series. (Submitted photo)

Lonesome River Band will be playing at the Historic Earle Theatre on Saturday, April 30 at 7:30 p.m. as part of the Surry Arts Council’s Blue Ridge and Beyond Series.

Their performance will be in tribute to the Easter Brothers, acclaimed bluegrass and country gospel group, as Russell Easter, the last remaining musician from the band, passed away in 2020. Many of the band members were influenced by and respected the music and talents of the Easter Brothers.

Lonesome River Band just released a CD entitled Singing up There: A Tribute to the Easter Brothers. The Easter Brothers group was formed in 1953 by Ed and Russell, who were joined by James in 1956.

Since its formation decades ago, Lonesome River Band continues its reputation as one of the most respected names in bluegrass music. The band is comprised of Sammy Shelor as lead on banjo, two lead vocalists, Jesse Smathers on guitar and Adam Miller on mandolin, Mike Hartgrove on fiddle and Barry Reed on bass, all of whom share a passion for music and have vast experience, winning awards and esteem for their individual talents.

Shelor is the five-time International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) Banjo Player of the Year and winner of the Steve Martin Prize for Excellence in Banjo and Bluegrass. Smathers won the IBMA Momentum Award for Vocalist of the Year in 2017. The Lonesome River Band itself has won three IBMA awards.

Space is limited in the Earle Theater, so fans are encouraged to purchase tickets soon. Call the Surry Arts Council at 336-786-7998 or visit www.surryarts.org for tickets. Balcony seat tickets are $20, orchestra seat tickets are $25, and preferred seat tickets are $30.