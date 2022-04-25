Student job fair is Thursday

The 2021 Student Job Fair sponsored by the Greater Mount Airy Chamber of Commerce wasn’t all work. here, Audrey Poindexter throws a water bottle — which did go in the hole at the top of the box — while Brandon Isaacs, Dante Watson, and Abraham Mendez watch. The students, from Surry Central High School, were each taking a turn at the water bottle toss game set up at the Unifi booth. (John Peters | Mount Airy News)
For the second year in a row, the Greater Mount Airy Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a Student Job Fair.
The event, featuring more than three dozen area employers, is set for Thursday, from 10 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park.
Admission is free, and all area students who are hunting for jobs are invited to attend.
”Interested students should sign up in their school career center,” chamber President and CEO Randy Collins said. Students should also take copies of their resume to the fair, and they can submit their resume, via email, in advance of the event. All resumes submitted will be sent to the job fair vendors. Resumes may be emailed to: jordon@mtairyncchamber.org.
Last year was the first time the chamber had worked with the area school systems to host a student-centered job fair, and it seemed to be a big success.
“It’s encouraging to me to see young students getting the opportunity to connect with local businesses,” Surry County Schools Superintendent Travis Reeves said at last year’s gathering.
While the fair is an excellent opportunity for students to make contact with area businesses and potentially start the process of finding employment, it is not out of the question a student or two could leave the event with a job already secured.
“A student heard about our program through the welding program at Surry, and he specifically came up here to get a job with us,” said Tampco HR & Safety Director Emily Cave during the 2021 job fair, adding that he was hired at the fair. “I think the job fair is wonderful. It’s great for us to be able to see these students one-on-one, and it’s good for them to speak with people and shake people’s hands.”
Not only were the local high schools included during 2021, students from colleges including UNC Charlotte, Catawba, Western Carolina and area community colleges such as Surry also attended. College students are welcome again this year.
Chamber officials said the willingness of area businesses to take part has been a big factor in making the fair a success. A number of local employers are expected to have a booth set up and who are helping to sponsor the fair.
Gold Level Sponsors of the Job Fair include:
• NC Army National Guard
• Chick-fil-A of Mount Airy
• Primland, Auberge Resorts Collection
• McDonalds
Silver Level Sponsors of the Job Fair include:
• Surry Communications
• Johnson Granite
• Insteel Industries Inc.
• Wayne Farms LLC
• Hardy Brothers Inc.
• Shenandoah Furniture
• CK Technologies, LLC
Bronze Level Sponsors of the Job Fair include:
• Allegacy Federal Credit Union
• Bottomley Enterprises
• Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care
• Rodgers Realty
• Surry Community College
• Xtreme! Marketing
• Workforce Unlimited
• Cooke Rentals
• Surry County NC Works
• Food Lion
• Lowes Home Improvement
• Chatham Nursing
• Salem Electric Company
• The Resource
• Accurate Insurance Solutions Inc.
• Carport Central, Inc.
• Leonard Building Supplies
• WestRock
• RidgeCrest Retirement LLC
• Hampton Inn of Mt. Airy
• Kona Ice
• Galax Health and Rehab
• WLA Trucking Inc.
• Debbie’s Staffing Services Inc.
• Northern Regional Hospital
• Surry Economic Development Partnership, Inc.
• Shelton Vineyards
• Pilot Mountain Vineyards and Winery
Vendor space is still available for the Student Job Fair. For more information, contact Jordon Edwards via email at jordon@mtairyncchamber.org or call 336-786-6116, ext. 204.