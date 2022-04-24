The crew from Northern Regional Hospital pose for a photo to be shot by the Mount Airy News’ Rebecca Portis (left, foreground) and Donna Thomas. Northern and its staff won several Readers’ Choice awards. (John Peters | Mount Airy News) Mount Airy News publisher Sandy Hurley addresses the more than 100 people who turned out Thursday for the paper’s Reader’s Choice Awards lunch. (John Peters | Mount Airy News) (John Peters | Mount Airy News) Reggie Bowman of Carolina Roofing addresses the audience. His firm won several awards, including the Best Overall Business for receiving the most overall votes in the annual Mount Airy News Readers’ Choice Awards. (John Peters | Mount Airy News) John Hooker of Gordon Hooker Masonry Contractor receives his firm’s award from Regional Publisher Sandy Hurley. (John Peters | Mount Airy News) Lenise Lynch of the Hampton Inn is congratulated by the Mount Airy News’ Ferris Simpson after receiving her firm’s award from Publisher Sandy Hurley. (John Peters | Mount Airy News) Chris Lumsden, CEO of Northern Regional Hospital, addresses those gathered for the Mount Airy News Best of the Best awards lunch. He said his firm views as critical the practice of investing in its employees. (John Peters | Mount Airy News) Jeffry Trenter of Carport Central and Cibirix told the audience his firm tries to “just do the right thing” for its customers. (John Peters | Mount Airy News) Related Articles The readers have spoken

An annual tradition is back — perhaps bigger and better than ever before.

Thursday, the Mount Airy News held its Readers Choice Award luncheon at Cross Creek Country Club, recognizing local businesses and professionals who were chosen as among the best in their respective fields by Mount Airy News readers.

More than 100 people gathered for the awards lunch to recognize dozens of area businesses chosen by Mount Airy News readers as their favorite enterprises in the Greater Mount Airy and Surry County area.

“When you say you have won a Mountie, you have really won something,” Regional Publisher Sandy Hurley said to those in attendance. The Mounties, as the awards are called, go to the individuals or businesses voted among the top at what they do. Hurley told the gathering more than 20,000 votes were cast in this year’s tally.

Representatives of many of the award winners, as well as the primary sponsors of the event — Carport Central, Cibirix, Northern Regional Hospital, J’s HVAC Unlimited LLC, West Ridge Insurance, Carolina Roofing, and Dr. John Gravitte, DDS —were on hand not only to receive their awards, but to comment on what their business does, and what the awards meant to them.

Of course, being the first Mounties awards ceremony in two years because of the coronavirus pandemic, was on the minds of many who spoke.

“Not too long ago, we gathered like this and we had no idea we would hear the word ‘COVID’…we’d hear the word ‘pivot,’ that we’d hear the word “remote,’” Hurley told the crowd of business owners and managers. But, she said, those phrases and principles have dominated the business world over the past two years. However, many area businesses were able to pivot, where able to adapt, and last week’s gathering was a celebration of that.

Chris Lumsden, CEO of Northern Regional Hospital, spoke of how the concept of togetherness kept hospital staff focused on the task at hand, even when the facility was setting record highs for the number of patients, while staffers were many times out with COVID-19.

“When times got tough, the team really stuck together,” he said of the hospital’s 1,000 caregivers.

Whether fighting through a pandemic, or in more normal times, the hospital official said one thing he believes is critical to the success of any business is investing in its people. He said over the past year, the hospital has invested $275.000 in its employees and other members of the community, helping them to afford training and certification in various medical fields.

“That is very important,” he said. “With the labor shortage, it is important to grow our workforce.”

Jeffrey Trenter of Carport Central and Cibirix, said he believes his companies received so many reader votes because his company has a guiding philosophy: “We just try to do the right thing.”

That has led his business to significant growth, to the point that it does far more than carports, with many commercial and residential projects. With Cibirix, he said the marketing firm can help businesses grow their online presence.

Sandra Matthews of West Ridge Insurance in Pilot Mountain said being recognized at the Mounties was a thrill.

“We are honored,” she said. “We are just honored to be recognized.”

Nathan Gough, of J’s HVAC Unlimited of Mount Airy, said one of the hallmarks of his company is that they are “Committed to doing what’s right,” and that running a successful business is about more than just generating revenue.

Amanda Fretwell, with Dr. John L. Gravitte, DDS, PA, said Dr. Gravitte has been serving the Mount Airy community for 18 years, with his annual free dental clinic, along with working with the schools. Being able to “give back’ is something that is important to him and his staff.

For a full list of winners, see the special Best of the Best section inside today’s Mount Airy News.