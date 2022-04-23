Legacy Center appoints new director

April 23, 2022 John Peters II News 0

Lee Ashburn

Lee Ashburn, a native of eastern North Carolina and a 20-year resident of Mount Airy, has been appointed to the post by the center’s board of directors.

Ashburn has been a volunteer at the local non-profit crisis pregnancy center for 11 years, having served in multiple roles including client counselor, switchboard operator, and occasionally helping with office custodial work. In addition, she contributed her time and efforts to aid The Legacy Center’s fundraising events and activities including local diaper drives.

She comes to The Legacy Center with a bachelor of science degree in biology from East Carolina University and a bachelor of science degree in accounting from Gardner Webb University. She attends Mount Airy Wesleyan Church and serves by teaching children’s church and singing with the praise team.

“We are blessed to have Lee Ashburn leading this wonderful organization,” said Rev. Eric Smith, a member of The Legacy Center’s board of directors. “Her skills and her servant’s heart made Lee an obvious choice for the position of executive director.”

Ashburn, who has already assumed her new position, is excited about this opportunity to serve.

“I’m honored to be the new director for such a great ministry. We have an amazing team of staff members and a supportive board of directors. I look forward to what God has in store for The Legacy Center as we continue to reach out to and serve our community.”.

The Legacy Center offers free pregnancy tests, abortion education, and confidential support for those having an unexpected pregnancy. It is located at 707 W. Pine St. in Mount Airy. The center can be reaced by phone at 336-783-0011. For more information, visit www. legacymtairy.org