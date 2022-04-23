Helen Hauser

Helen Renfrow Hauser, 104, passed away on April 21, 2022. She was born Jan. 16, 1918, in Hartsville, South Carolina. She was the daughter of the late Arthur Cleveland and Dorothy King Renfrow. She moved to Mount Airy where she met and married G. Clay Hauser Jr. in 1938. She was a devoted wife to Clay and loving mother to a daughter, two sons, and a cat named Puff. During her long life she made numerous friends through membership at Central United Methodist Church and several bridge clubs. Her former career as a bookkeeper created a love for numbers and a talent for calculating that made her a popular bridge partner even with the younger bridge players. She had to give up the game when the pandemic hit but replaced it with playing bingo at Ridgecrest Retirement Community, where her competitiveness continued. She loved being a winner. Surviving are her daughter and son-in-law, Debbie and Jim Ashburn of Edenton, son and daughter-in-law, Dr. Renfrow and Karen Hauser and daughter-in-law, Peggy Hauser Marsh (Phil), all of Mount Airy. She also has six grandchildren, Amy Lindsay (Mike) of Raleigh, Lee Ashburn (Kim) of Jacksonville, Scott Hauser (Sheri) of Cornelius, Dr. Mark Hauser (Leah) of Mount Airy, Bucky Hauser (Kelly) of Woolwine, Virginia, and David Hauser (Stephanie) also of Mount Airy; 12 great-grandchildren; Kristen Shimer (John) of Raleigh, Taylor and Tillee Hauser of Woolwine. Ella, Nolan and Ava Hauser of Cornelius, Marlee, Henry and Annabelle Hauser of Mount Airy, Brennan and Ashton Hauser of Jamestown and Xaiden Hauser of Mount Airy; two great-great-grandchildren, Claire and Jack Shimer of Raleigh. She is also survived by a sister, June Bullock of Hollywood, Florida. In addition to her parents and four siblings, Mrs. Hauser was preceded in death by her husband, G. Clay Hauser Jr. and her son G. Clay Hauser III (Cub). The family would like to thank Candy Gunter and her staff at Ridgecrest: Judy Willard, Olivia Gaskill and Maranda McMillan and others we might have missed for the care and comfort provided during her last few months. We would also like to extend our appreciation to Mountain Valley Hospice and the Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice home for their care and assistance. Special gratitude to Ruth and Ben Currin, LaDonna McArthur and Frankie Lowe for their special friendship and companionship. A memorial service will be held at Moody Funeral Home Chapel in Mount Airy on Tuesday, April 26, at 4 p.m. conducted by Rev. Danny Miller and Dr. Mark Hauser. No formal visitation will be held at this time. If you so wish, in lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Horne Creek Living Historical Farm at 308 Horne Creek Road, Pinnacle NC 27043. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com. “ A Mother is truly our very best friend. She is ready to comfort, to cheer and to defend. Her love has no limits, her devotion, no end…. a mother is truly very our best friend.”