Early voting starts Thursday in Surry

DOBSON — After court challenges and delays that resulted in a March primary date being shifted to May 17, in-person early voting for that election finally will begin Thursday at four locations across Surry County.
These include:
• A Mount Airy site at the Surry County Government Center on State Street behind Arby’s;
• The Surry Board of Elections headquarters at 915 E. Atkins St. in Dobson;
• In Pilot Mountain at the town rescue squad building at 615 E. U.S. 52-Bypass in the former Howell Funeral Home location;
• The Elkin Rescue Squad building on North Bridge Street.
Early voting hours at all four locations will be 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays, with the service to end on May 14, the Saturday before the actual primary day.
No Sunday hours are included on the schedule.
Republican and Democratic candidates for various local, state and federal offices are on the ballot — predominantly GOP office-seekers — along with those for four positions in the non-partisan Mount Airy municipal election which are on tap for city voters.
Unaffiliated voters in North Carolina can choose whatever party ballot they wish for primary election participation.
“One-stop” option
Surry County Director of Elections Michella Huff reminded Friday that the upcoming one-stop early voting/same-day registration process — along with allowing registered voters to get a head start — provides a break for others who missed Friday’s regular registration deadline.
They can register during the early voting period at one of the four Surry locations and immediately cast a ballot at that same site. However, those who did not register by Friday’s deadline will not be allowed to vote on the primary day itself.
Same-day registrants must prove their residency by displaying either a North Carolina driver’s license, a photo ID issued by a government agency, a copy of a current utility bill or a current college photo ID card along with proof of campus habitation.
The procedure includes a set of safeguards, according to Huff.
“Within two days of the individual registering, we will verify the registrant’s license or Social Security number, update the voter registration database, search for duplicate registrations and begin to verify the registrant’s address by mail,” the elections director explained.
Huff added that 17-year-olds who will be 18 by the general election on Nov. 8 are eligible to register and vote in the primary.
Paper process involved
The elections official also wanted to remind local residents Friday that a paper ballot form will be involved this year, as was the case for the last voting cycle.
Voters will place their completed ballots into a tabulator. Once inserted, they have successfully cast their ballots as part of a process designed to be efficient, reliable and safe.
“Security of election equipment is a high priority for this office and any claim regarding the validity of our equipment is taken seriously,” Huff advised.
“To that note, our machines were certified for use on a federal and state level and are safe to cast their ballot in again this election year.”
Meanwhile, the absentee ballot by mail process is continuing in Surry.
No excuse is required for voting using that method, but all absentee requests must be submitted on an official state form — available on the Surry County Board of Elections website or by calling its office. Elections personnel cannot accept handwritten informal requests.
Would-be voters can mail signed completed official request forms to the office or hand-deliver them there.
May 10 is the last day for residents to request that an absentee ballot be mailed to them.
“Our office looks forward to offering all ways to vote, either absentee by mail or in person at one-stop (sites) or on Election Day, May 17,” Huff mentioned.
Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.