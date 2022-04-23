Middle schools gather for forensics, debate contest

April 23, 2022 Mount Airy News News 0

The 2022 Surry County Forensics and Debate Tournament was held earlier this month, with six individual categories including Humorous Interpretation, Dramatic Interpretation, Extemporaneous Speaking, Original Oratory, Duo Interpretation, and Public Forum Debate.

Winners, and in come cases top three awards, were presented in the different categories. Those included:

Dramatic Interpretation: First place – Kierra Shaw from Meadowview Magnet Middle;

Original Oratory: First place – Gianna Stroud from Meadowview Magnet Middle; second place – Natalie Puckett from Gentry Middle; third place – Ayden Hicks from Gentry Middle;

Humorous Interpretation: First place – Emilee Strickland from Central Middle;

Duo Interpretation: First place – Savannah Linville and Ava Chrismon from Pilot Mountain Middle; second place tie – Alyssa Collins and Byanca Martinez from Gentry Middle along with Ava McPeak and Catherine Chaire from Gentry Middle;

Extemporaneous: First place – Sally Blakeney from Pilot Mountain Middle School;

Public Forum: First place – Reagan Rose and Gladys Esudillo from Central Middle; second place – Jenna Shumate and Holden Atkins from Central Middle; third place – Alex Wood and Leah Echard from Central Middle.