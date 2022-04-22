Central Middle takes Battle of the Books win

April 22, 2022 Mount Airy News News 0

From left are Central Middle School Battle of the Books team members Jacob Duke, Toby LeClair, Alexandria Wood, Jaylen Spicer, Isabel Salazar, and Coach Christy Snow. Not pictured is Coach Tracy Poindexter. (Submitted photo)

Central Middle School’s Battle of the Books team recently competed in the District Battle of the Competition at Gentry Middle School.

After some fierce competition, the CMS Hornets came out victorious. moving on to compete in the Regional Battle of the Books Competition.