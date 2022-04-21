The readers have spoken

Mount Airy News hands out Readers’ Choice awards

Mount Airy News publisher Sandy Hurley addresses the more than 100 people who turned out Thursday for the paper’s Reader’s Choice Awards lunch. (John Peters | Mount Airy News)

<p>Donna Hiatt, of Donna’s Barber Shop, comes to the front to receive her first place award as Mount Airy News’ reader’s favorite barber shop. She had won her category every year, since the 2008 inception of the Readers’ Choice Awards. (John Peters | Mount Airy News).</p>

<p>The crew from Northern Regional Hospital pose for a photo to be shot by the Mount Airy News’ Rebecca Portis (left, foreground) and Donna Thomas. Northern and its staff won several Readers’ Choice awards. (John Peters | Mount Airy News)</p>

    An annual tradition is back.

    Thursday, the Mount Airy News held its Readers Choice Award luncheon at Cross Creek Country Club, recognizing local businesses and professionals who were chosen as among the best in their field by Mount Airy News readers.

    We’ll have a complete rundown of the winners, along with a special section honoring them, along with plenty more photos, in Sunday’s edition of the paper. Until then, here’s a glimpse at some of the festivities.