GOP holding candidate forum Saturday

April 21, 2022 John Peters II News 0
By John Peters jpeters@mtairynews.com

With one of the most crowded election fields in recent memory, the Republican Party of Surry County is holding a candidate’s forum on Saturday to help Republicans and independents decide who they would like on local and statewide GOP tickets in the fall.

While the election is in November, the May 17 primary will serve to narrow the field to one candidate in each party for some races, and effectively end the contest in other races with no Democrat or independent running against the GOP nominee.

“There are very few Democrats running, so the primary races are very important,” said Paula Stanley, secretary of the local GOP and one of the organizers of Saturday’s forum. “Most of the races will be decided in the primaries.”

Stanley said the forum will allow each candidate to have a two-minute introduction, then there will be three questions posed to each. The questions will be a combination of ones already selected by the Surry GOP and some that may be submitted by the audience at the start of the gathering.

“We’re going to allow the audience, when they come in, to submit questions in writing, and we will review those to determine which ones are appropriate.”

She said none of the candidates will have an opportunity to screen the queries in advance. “They will be hearing them for the first time.”

Stanley said the forum will be what she called a “town hall event,” with the candidates appearing by election race, starting with Fifth District Rep. Virginia Foxx, who is being challenged for the nomination by Michael Ackerman.

From there, different races will be featured — state legislative races, county commissioners, constitutional officers, and even school board candidates in Mount Airy and Elkin. Because they are non-partisan, she said no candidates for the mayoral races or city commissioners will be part of the forum.

“We expect attendance from the candidates to be very high,” she said. “We have almost all of the candidates attending.” She did say that Foxx may not make it to the event, though her office said she would try.

Even GOP candidates who have no primary opposition will have the chance to address the audience.

“We’ll give them a couple of minutes to make a statement or introduce themselves. We wanted to be fair, to give anyone who doesn’t have an opponent a chance to speak,” she said.

While anyone is welcome to attend and listen, Stanley said individuals registered as a Democrat, Libertarian, or with another party will not be allowed to vote in the Republican primary. However, GOP members as well as independents can do so, and she said this is an opportunity for those voters to learn more about the candidates.

“We have some great candidates…we just want to help people get to know them, help with their decision on who to vote for,” she said.

The forum will be at the county government buiolding, at 915 E. Atkins Street — the former Lowe’s Foods store — beginning at 5 p.m.

According to the Surry County Board of Elections, out of 47,109 registered voters in the county, 21,642 are registered Republicans and 14,974 are unaffiliated.

For a complete list of candidates, or more details on the upcoming election, visit https://www.co.surry.nc.us/departments/(a_through_j)/board_of_elections/index.php