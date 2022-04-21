Surry Central High hosting Addiction Awareness Week

Surry Central High School is teaming up with the Surry County Office of Substance Abuse Recovery to host an Addiction Awareness Week from April 25- 29.

The school has partnered with many community members to help bring information and awareness about addiction and recovery to the students there. During the week, there will be guest speakers, contests, and classroom activities to educate and inform students by reading addiction stories, information on how to get help, and resources available in our county for an opportunity for life-long recovery.

The contests for the week include essays, posters, public service announcements, and sidewalk chalk art. Each contest will have a first, second, and third place winner with prizes ranging from coolers to $50 Sheetz gift cards.

The Surry Central Visual Art Classes have also brought awareness in the hallway with posters and positive words of affirmation. The guest speakers for the week are Charlotte Reeves, Office of Substance Abuse Recovery community outreach coordinator, representatives of the street crimes division of the Surry County Sheriff’s Office, the Emergency Medical Services performing a mock coding situation, and individuals who have been affected by drugs personally.

Students can also Stand up and Stand out by participating in Spirit Week. The days include:

• Monday: Proud to be Drug-Free! Wear Purple;

• Tuesday: Can’t hide my drug-free pride! Camo Day;

• Wednesday: My future is bright because I am drug-free! Neon Day;

• Thursday: Too smart for drugs! College Apparel Day;

• Friday: Eagles against drugs! Wear Gold, Black, and White!