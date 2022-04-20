Scout Troop 505 sponsors food drive

Pictured are seventh-grader Phoenix Allen and sixth graders Colin Cuttrell and Jack Hardy, who helped put together a food drive on behalf of Scout Troop 505. (Submitted photo)

Scout Troop 505 recently carried out a project to collect food to be donated to the needy.

Scouts Jack Hardy, Phoenix Allen, and Colin Cuttrell decided they needed to do something to help the hunger problem in the community, so the three decided to sponsor a canned food drive on behalf of Scout Troop 505.

“I wanted to do this project to get food to people at church who could not afford to feed themselves and I wanted to spread awareness about Boy Scouts and their willingness to help a problem in our community,” Jack said of the project. “These students are true leaders in our community.”