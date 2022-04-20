Central Middle School hosts MathCounts contest

April 20, 2022 Mount Airy News News 0

Central Middle School’s MathCounts team includes Emme Bryant, Cameron Cruise, Lauren Wolfe, Eliza Nixon, Carter Faistl, Arturo Zarate, Kassidy Jones, Brynna Atkins, Micah Whitley, and Coach Josh McMillen. (Submitted photo)

<p>Brynna Atkins, the winner of the individual head-to-head MathCounts competition, and Surry County Schools Assistant Superintendent Dr. Deanne Danley. (Submitted photo)</p>

Brynna Atkins, the winner of the individual head-to-head MathCounts competition, and Surry County Schools Assistant Superintendent Dr. Deanne Danley. (Submitted photo)

Earlier this school year, Central Middle School hosted the Surry County Schools MathCounts competition.

Around 40 competitors from Gentry, Meadowview Magnet, Pilot Mountain, and Central middle schools competed in individual and team competitions. Individually, two Central Middle Schools students, Brynna Atkins and Carter Faistl, tied with another competitor for top overall scorer. Brynna Atkins won the individual, head to head, bracket-style competition.