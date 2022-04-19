Meadowview Ambassadors learn babysitting skills

Seventh grader Bailey Ray smiles for a picture while holding a life-sized baby model. (Submitted photo)

Eighth grader Westyn McCraw with a baby model. (Submitted photo)

Students learn about planning age-appropriate activities and healthy snacks, using positive discipline, child safety, emergency preparedness, and babysitting as a business. (Submitted photo)

The Mustang Ambassadors and student leaders are partnering with Bailey McGill and Carmen Long from NC Cooperative Extension to participate in a five class after-school series to gain babysitting knowledge.

Students use life size baby dolls to model and practice diaper changing and infant care. Students complete an evaluation form to determine knowledge and feelings before and after participating in the babysitting classes. Participants will be awarded a certificate of completion at the conclusion of the series.