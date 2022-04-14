Cedar Ridge names beginning teacher of year

Rebecca McGlamery, with flowers she received upon being notified of her recognition, poses for a photo with all of her Pre-K students.

Rebecca McGlamery has been recognized as the Cedar Ridge Elementary Beginning Teacher of the Year.

“This award goes to a teacher, in their first year of teaching, who really goes the extra mile,” school officials said of the honor. “Rebecca McGlamery shows excellence in social-emotional learning and instructional strategies in her PreK classroom. She is always smiling and working on building strong relationships with students and colleagues. We are so proud to have her in our Cedar Ridge Elementary Panther family.”