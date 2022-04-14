SCC offering EMT Basic Class

April 13, 2022 Mount Airy News News 0

Registration deadline is April 19

Surry Community College is offering an Emergency Medical Technician class beginning in May that will meet at the Yadkin Center. Advance registration for the course is required by Tuesday, April 19.

Surry Community College is offering an Emergency Medical Technician class beginning in May that will meet at the Yadkin Center, at 1001 College Drive in Yadkinville.

The class will start on Tuesday, May 17, and will run through Thursday, Oct. 27. Classes will meet on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., with two additional Saturday meetings. Advance registration for the course is required by Tuesday, April 19.

The Emergency Medical Technician course establishes the basic knowledge needed to provide, under medical authority, pre-hospital emergency care and to pass the NC State and/or National Registry certification exam. This course follows the guidelines established by the NC Office of EMS.

Pre-requisites include a high school diploma or high school equivalency diploma and successful completion of the T.A.B.E. assessment exam for basic reading and comprehension skills. This test will be scheduled and given during course orientation.

To register for the course, go to bit.ly/SurryEMTBasic. For more information about SCC’s EMT Basic Program, contact Doug Underwood at 336-386-3584 or underwoodd@surry.edu. The tuition is $180. Students who are part of a life-saving organization will be eligible for a tuition waiver.