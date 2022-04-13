East Surry students place in regional competition

April 13, 2022 Mount Airy News News 0

Belle Bullington took first place in the category of Adobe Video. (Submitted photo)

<p>Award winners include, front row, from left Kaylee Wagoner, Karlee Bryant, Winxin Zheng; back row, Troy Haywood, Abygail Caro, Kaylee Jennings, Bennet Lin, and Winjie Zheng. (Submitted photo)</p>

Award winners include, front row, from left Kaylee Wagoner, Karlee Bryant, Winxin Zheng; back row, Troy Haywood, Abygail Caro, Kaylee Jennings, Bennet Lin, and Winjie Zheng. (Submitted photo)

<p>Kylee Seats speaks at the podium. (Submitted photo)</p>

Kylee Seats speaks at the podium. (Submitted photo)

Several East Surry High School SkillsUSA students and teams recently were recognized for their performances in the Northwest Regional Rally at Wilkes Community College.

Among those taking first-place awards were Belle Bullington in the category of Adobe Video; Abygail Caro, Kaylee Jennings, and Kaylee Wagoner in the category of Crime Scene Investigation; and Rilee Manring in the category of Spelling.

Those taking second place awards include Karlee Bryant in T-Shirt Design; Troy Haywood in Adobe Video; Bennet Lin in Adobe Visual; and Wenxin Zheng in the category of Medical Math.

Wenjie Zheng took fifth place in the Adobe Visual category.

The State Conference competition will take place from April 27 – 29 in Greensboro.