Holiday to affect city garbage schedule

April 12, 2022 Thomas Joyce News 0
Staff Report

The arrival of Easter will be accompanied by more than a bunny, including some changes in sanitation schedules later this week for the city of Mount Airy.

This will affect three services normally conducted on Friday all being moved up a day to Thursday instead.

The Friday residential trash route is to be serviced a day early, with the Friday commercial trash route also moved to Thursday.

Completing the picture will be the shifting of the Friday industrial roll-off route to Thursday.

Municipal offices will be closed on Good Friday in observance of the holiday.