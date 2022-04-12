Millennium holds arts assembly, honors students

April 12, 2022

Molly Gough recites her poem to the gathered assembly at Millennium Charter Academy.

Band members perform for the Millennium Charter Academy assembly.

The top three poetry winners pose for a photo. They are, from left, Noah Wilkes, Morgan Cooke, and Katherine Brinkley.

Kindergarten student Erin Gough received an honorable mention award for her poetry.

Millennium Charter Academy recently hosted its first kindergarten through twelfth-grade assembly in more than two years, assemblies having been sidelined because of COVID restrictions.

More than 900 students, faculty, and parents gathered to salute the arts offered at the school, which includes choral music, instrumental music, painting, drama, and poetry.

In the spotlight was the final round of the school-wide Poetry Aloud competition. Division winners, whether kindergartners or seniors, recited their poems before the assembly. The winners were: First place, fifth-grader Morgan Cook; second place, fifth grader Katherine Brinkley; third place was freshman Noah Wilkes; and receiving an honorable mention award was kindergarten student Erin Gough.

The band under the direction of Rodney Money performed “Viva La Vida” and “Rise Up.” The choral group directed by Danielle Davis sang, as did the cast of “Cinderella” directed by Beverly Edwards.

Mary McCormick highlighted four pieces of award-winning art. Neal Dawes introduced MCA’s “A Drama Extravaganza” featuring seven short plays to be presented in May.