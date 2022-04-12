Pilot Mountain Elementary honors leaders of month

Students of the Month at Pilot Mountain Middle School for March include, from left, front row: Charlie Sutphin, Giada Rubano, and Saddie Herring; back row, Samuel Comer, Lia Deanda, Sophia McMillian, Elijah Adams, AnnaPaige Arrington, and Olivia Draughn. (Submitted photo)

Students of the month include, from left, front row, Eliza Jacobs, Emma Moorefield, and Emily McKinney; back row, Shawn Epperson, Avilene Flores, Yelayna Martinez, Carlos Lopez, and Faith Francis. (Submitted photo)

Pilot Mountain Elementary School recently recognized its March Leaders of the Month.

“The students were chosen by their teachers for being considerate and accepting of others,” school officials said.