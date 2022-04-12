Dobson Elementary hosts literacy night

April 12, 2022 Mount Airy News News 0

Students and families enjoying a game of bingo.

Submitted photo

<p>Students enjoyed bingo games and learned about different strategies to help improve reading fluency and comprehension.</p> <p>Submitted photo</p>

Students enjoyed bingo games and learned about different strategies to help improve reading fluency and comprehension.

Submitted photo

<p>Musical performances were also held in the gym for all to enjoy.</p> <p>Submitted photo</p>

Musical performances were also held in the gym for all to enjoy.

Submitted photo

Dobson Elementary School held a family engagement event recent, where students and their families enjoyed bingo games and learned about different strategies to help improve reading fluency and comprehension.

In between the two bingo literacy sessions that were offered, all families were invited to listen to grade span musical performances in the gym.

Literacy-focused prize baskets were given to the winners of the bingo games, while all students left with two books and a literacy strategy bookmark they could use at home to practice and apply their reading skills.

“Over 350 people participated in the event and a great time was had by all,” school officials said. “We want to give special thanks to Carport Central for their support in securing donations for the materials and prizes that were used in the execution of the event.”