Rep. Hall visits Shoals Elementary

April 9, 2022 Mount Airy News News 0
Rep. Kyle Hall poses for a photo at Shoals Elementary School with members of the Student Council. Pictured are, front row, from left, Taylor Jordan, Sophia Collins, Noah Norris, Myles Wright, Madeleine Bullington, and Madison Hunsucker; back row, Cody Gautier, Liam Collins, Rep. Kyle Hall, Riley Haymore, and Nolan Key.

Students in the fourth and fifth grades at Shoals Elementary enjoyed a visit with Rep. Kyle Hall recently. He discussed his job as a representative and the rolls and responsibilities of government and being a good citizen.