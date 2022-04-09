Man facing slew of break-in, other charges

Flat Rock was the scene of a possible earthquake this week, but some additional rumblings have been shaking up the small community east of Mount Airy in the wake of a recent traffic change there.

Residents and other travelers in the area object to a new all-way stop configuration at the intersection of East Pine Street (N.C. 103) and McBride/Quaker Road near Flat Rock Elementary School, saying it is unsafe and impeding vehicular flow.

This has included launching a petition drive to have the N.C. Department of Transportation remove the four-way stop system implemented on March 10. It now requires motorists approaching the busy intersection from all four directions to come to a complete halt before proceeding.

Previously only those arriving at the crossroads from Quaker and McBride roads — which face each other at N.C. 103 — encountered stop signs.

“The new all-way stop on 103 has the main highway backed up, blocking businesses and the elementary school,” in the view of Shanny Chappell, who started the petition on the change.org website — https://www.change.org/p/take-the-all-way-4-way-stop-away-from-103-quaker-mcbride-roads?redirect=false

As of Thursday, 904 people had signed the petition toward a goal of 1,000 on the website that provides the public with the ability to promote causes among potential signers. The Flat Rock effort garnered more than 500 signatures in the first four days it was established more than two weeks ago.

Drivers — especially of faster vehicles coming from either direction on N.C. 103 — don’t always notice, or heed, the stop signs, according to those opposed to the change DOT officials say was undertaken in the name of safety.

“Some blow right through the stop sign,” said Janice King, a longtime resident of Flat Rock who lives on McBride Road about a mile from the intersection. “People aren’t slowing down.”

King, a former employee of the Mount Airy Police Department and Surry County District Attorney’s Office, pointed out Wednesday that N.C. 103 is a truck route populated by big rigs hauling logs and other products from or to Virginia.

A further situation compromising safety involves motorists, particularly the elderly, being uncertain about how to react when reaching the four-way stop and thus creating dangerous bottlenecks.

“People are arriving at the same time and don’t know what to do,” King said.

“My biggest fear is a tractor-trailer is going to hit a family in a car and somebody is going to get killed.”

“People don’t even stop at the stop signs at night,” said another Flat Rock resident, Jamie Potts, who commented about the situation Wednesday while standing in front of a Citgo convenience store on the corner of N.C. 103 and Quaker Road.

Potts mentioned that motorists sometimes will cut through the store parking lot to avoid the all-way stop, creating another safety issue. “They come through about 25 miles per hour.”

“It’s too dang dangerous,” Judy Jessup commented in a post on the petition website.

“I don’t even go that way now.”

Added another petition signer, Jennifer Laws: “I don’t see how this is helping at all.”

Critics of the change say the situation is especially problematic in the mornings and afternoons as the school day begins and ends at Flat Rock Elementary.

Reasons for all-way stop

When announcing the addition of the four-way stop sign system in early March, N.C. Department of Transportation officials explained that it was in response to an elevated crash rate at the site.

This included a study examining the five-year accident history of the intersection which revealed 14 dangerous-angle crashes, prompting crews to install the extra stop signs requiring all traffic to stop and warning signage.

“I’ll bet there’s been fourteen since since they put up the durn stop signs, or near misses,” King countered Wednesday concerning the accident rate.

​Economics also was a factor, with an all-way stop considered an effective and cost-efficient way to improve the safety of an intersection.

King said she and other residents in the area have long sought regular traffic lights there.

That idea was rejected by the DOT, with Division 11 Traffic Engineer Daniel Adams noting — in correspondence with Janice King and her husband Mark — that it is not a viable option.

“An evaluation was made to see if a signal was warranted,” added Adams, who is based in North Wikesboro, “however, it failed to meet the warrants for a signal.”

The intersection of N.C. 103 and McBride/Quaker Road was deemed “a good candidate” for the all-way stop, the traffic engineer advised. He added that studies show a 68-percent reduction in crashes when converting from a two-way to four-way stop situation.

Janice King said that for years small flashing lights existed there, and about two weeks ago a large flashing red light system was erected to provide an additional warning — apparently to quell concerns arising from the change made earlier in the month.

“If you can do all that, why can’t you put in a regular stoplight?” the Flat Rock resident said of the DOT, calling the four-way-stop format “absolutely ridiculous.”

King doubts that any local stakeholders were consulted before the change occurred, such as the Surry Emergency Medical Service, Four-Way Volunteer Fire Department, county commissioners or Surry County Schools.

Some residents reportedly are planning to attend a commissioners meeting to air the issue during a public forum.

Four-way rules

The DOT issued these guidelines for all-way stops:

• The first vehicle at the intersection has the right of way.

• When two or more vehicles reach an intersection at the same time, the one to the right has the right of way and may go straight or, if legal and after signaling, turn left or right.

• When two facing vehicles approach an intersection simultaneously, both drivers can move straight ahead or turn right. If one driver is going straight while the other wants to turn left, the driver who wants to turn left must yield.

• Even with the right of way, drivers should remember to use appropriate turn signals and watch for pedestrians and other vehicles.