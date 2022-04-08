Rockford Elementary wins Battle of the Books

Rockford Elementary School’s team consisted of, front row, from left, Davin Crouse, Edgar Rivas Flores, Matheo Cortes, Bryce Faistl, Elijah Gentry, Jose Vargas, Antony Martinez, Nathan Perez, Edlyn Ponce De Leon Rosas, Ava Poplin, and Serenity Reynolds; back row, Coach Lisa Freeman, Surry County Schools Superintendent Dr. Travis L. Reeves, Melissa Atkinson, Coach Pattie Martin, Coach Nicole Newman, Dr. DeAnne Danley, and Kevin Via.

<p>The Pilot Mountain Middle School team, from left, front row, Bryleigh Easter, Anahi Flores, Emilynn Haymore, Zoe Keener, Parker Killian, Cara Lewellyn, Kyson Massey, Sammi Moser, Piper Patton, Averie Powell, and Landri Taylor; back row, Coach Amanda Patton, Dr. Travis L. Reeves, Melissa Atkinson, Coach Jaden Jenkins, Dr. DeAnne Danley, and Kevin Via.</p>

<p>Westfield Elementry School’s Battle of the Books team, from left, along with school officials, are, Front row left to right: Dr. Travis L. Reeves, Coach Kristi Halstead, Cameron Johnston, Rebekah Dolinger, Emma Goins, Coach Tammi Davis; back row, Melissa Atkinson, Dr. DeAnne Danley, and Kevin Via.</p>

<p>From Franklin Elementary School are, from left, front row, Dixie Atkins, Coach Tonya Fletcher, Juliet Barnard, Addy Cornett, Emma Croston, Chloe Lopez-Hernandez, Branson Kirkman, Abigail Southern, Scharlynn Ward, Coach Stephanie Haymore, and Coach Shaunda York; back row, Dr. Travis L. Reeves, Melissa Atkinson, Dr. DeAnne Danley, and Kevin Via.</p>

Rockford Elementary School hosted the district elementary school Battle of the Books competition recently, with 11 schools participating.

Each team is required to have at least six members but can have as many as 12. Ninety-three students were involved in the competition. These students read books from a list established by the state Battle of the Books committee, and then compete in quiz-bowl-style tournaments to test their knowledge of these books.

At the conclusion of the competition, Rockford Elementary School was the winner with a total of 179 points. Pilot Mountain Elementary placed second; Westfield Elementary placed third; and Franklin Elementary received fourth place.

Cornerstone Charter Academy in Greensboro will host the regional competition on May 7. The North Carolina School Library Media Association sponsors the Battle of the Books program for students, aimed at promoting a love of reading and familiarity with the best in literature for young people.

Martha Arrington, assistant principal at Rockford/Pilot Mountain Elementary, and Victoria Calhoun, assistant principal at Cedar Ridge/Dobson Elementary, organized the Battle of the Book event for the district.

“I am extremely proud of our Battle of the Books Team,” said Dr. Matthew White, Rockford Elementary principal. “The students spent many hours preparing for the competition. Coupled with their commitment to reading the books and answering questions, their excitement about reading and supporting their team made me very proud. I also appreciate the dedication from our three coaches this year, Pattie Martin, Lisa Freeman, and Nicole Newman. I know our team will work extra hard the next few months to prepare for the Regional Competition in May.”