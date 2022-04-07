Truck traffic banned on local street

April 7, 2022 Thomas Joyce News, Top Stories 0
By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

A pedestrian makes her way along West Haymore Street in a file photo.

Mount Airy officials are banning through truck traffic on a local street where busy conditions have resulted from a nearby expansion at Northern Regional Hospital.

This situation along West Haymore Street was triggered by the October closing of a section of Worth Street running alongside the hospital to accommodate $11 million in various construction projects, with work ongoing since.

That closing approved by the city council forced traffic normally using Worth between Rockford and South South Streets onto other connecting routes nearby, including West Haymore — the next street up from Worth.

Residents there have expressed concerns about the increased traffic resulting which is said to not always heed the posted 25 mph speed limit, with another complicating factor accompanying the presence of Andrews Street. It is a side street that runs into West Haymore, forming a Y-intersection.

However, surveys by the Mount Airy Police Department produced a recommendation by Chief Dale Watson last month that a three-way-stop configuration which had been requested for that intersection not be implemented as a way to slow down vehicles.

Speed bumps and a stoplight at West Haymore and Rockford also have been rejected.

Truck decision

But the idea of banning through truck traffic along West Haymore did gain traction, a move that was expected to be approved by the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners during a meeting Thursday afternoon. It was a response to neighborhood safety concerns, a city resolution voted on then states.

Plans called for “no through truck” signage to be installed at each end of West Haymore Street in conjunction with Thursday’s decision.

The truck ban is being applauded by Mark Morency, who lives on that street and has vigorously sought relief for the conditions posed by the increased traffic flow.

“That’s a positive to help with the bigger trucks,” Morency said Wednesday.

After the police chief made his recommendation in March, Morency continued to press the issue with Commissioner Steve Yokeley. This led to a meeting last week in the Municipal Building attended by Morency, Yokeley, Mayor Ron Niland, City Manager Stan Farmer and Watson.

The change involving trucks entered the discussion among city officials, which was embraced by the police chief as way to alleviate some of the traffic concerns.

“I told them I get semis up and down my road,” said Morency, who has made many observations there due to working from home.

Other tweaks also could be occurring on the street, he added, based on the discussion among local officials.

“I think they’re going to do some kind of calming,” Morency said of addressing the traffic situation by possibly painting lines on the street or installing curbing.

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.