Outdoor dining rules tweaked for downtown

The Mount Airy Board of Commissioners voted 4-1 Thursday afternoon to change the City Code of Ordinances to allow more downtown businesses to have outdoor dining areas — including sales of alcoholic beverages.

A demand for this surfaced when the coronavirus struck and related restrictions on indoor dining were imposed.

In illustrating that, city planning officials say that after outdoor dining at downtown restaurants was first approved in April 2015 — allowing this on public sidewalks/alleys — only two permits were issued afterward.

“Since the onset of COVID-19, staff and (the group) Mount Airy Downtown Inc. have fielded more requests for outdoor dining areas than in the previous five years combined,” a Planning Department memo states.

However, those requests have not been permitted due to existing language among the relevant municipal ordinances requiring the affected businesses to meet the qualifying definition of a restaurant — which the majority of commissioners agreed to alter Thursday.

“The primary change is to move from the definition of a restaurant to a food and beverage establishment,” Planning Director Andy Goodall explained at the meeting.

It was included among ordinance amendments that further will include the addition of “plazas” as usable public spaces for outdoor dining and the ability to expand that onto adjacent property with owners’ permission.

Mayor Ron Niland pointed out that the changes will benefit downtown businesses, especially should another pandemic strike.

Cawley objects

However, not everyone was on board with the ordinance amendments, including Commissioner Jon Cawley, who voted against the proposal.

Cawley questioned Goodall at length on the plan, centering mainly on the implications for alcohol use.

“Will there be outdoor alcohol, too?” Cawley asked. “Are we going to create new spaces for more drinking?”

The planning director acknowledged that this could well be the case.

“They can also have alcohol in a designated area,” Goodall replied of food and beverage establishments,

Cawley wondered how this will be different than what goes on in the Market Street Arts and Entertainment District downtown, where alcoholic beverages may be consumed outside during the months when the district is in operation.

Goodall responded that only a small space generally will be available for that due to Thursday’s change — the area directly in front of a business — rather than an entire street.

An outdoor dining area must be associated with an operating food/beverage establishment under the ordinance changes.

