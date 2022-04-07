East Surry Interact team visits Shoals

Members of the East Surry High School Interact Team who visited Shoals Elementary School include, back row, Taylore Hill, Brianna Whitaker, Zona Raasch, Celia Robertson, Sophie Hutchens, Samantha King; frontrow, Taylor Bullington, Mallory Estrada, and teacher Alison Hooker. (Submitted photo)

Members of the East Surry High School Interact Team recently visited Shoals Elementary School to read to the students there. “The students really enjoyed having these students read some of their favorite books,” school officials said. “Thank you for being positive role models in the lives of our students here at Shoals,” the said to the high schoolers.