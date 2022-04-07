Franklin Elementary spelling bee winners named

From left are Franklin Elementary School Spelling Bee champions Scharlynn Ward, taking top honors in fourth grade, JonLucas Danley with the fifth-grade title, and overall school champ Noah Inman. (Submitted photo)

Franklin Elementary School recently held its annual spelling bee, with winners chosen in fourth and fifth grades as well as an overall school champion.

Noah Inman was named the school champion, while Scharlynn Ward won in the fourth grade, and JonLucas Danley took top honors in the fifth grade.