City Easter egg hunt set for Saturday

April 7, 2022
Kids seek out Easter eggs during last year’s hunt at the Granite City Greenway.

    The Granite City Greenway in Mount Airy is a popular venue for walkers, cyclists and runners, and on Saturday the list also will include legions of kids and families joined by a special long-eared guest.

    This will unfold during an annual Easter egg hunt organized by Mount Airy Parks and Recreation scheduled to begin promptly at 10 a.m.

    The city greenway system was selected to host the free event for the second year in a row after more than 350 people attended the first hunt there in 2021.

    Seven different areas will be set aside for the seeking of plastic eggs filled with goodies, which have been donated by Carport Central.

    For planning purposes, those interested in attending are being asked to acknowledge that intent in advance.

    “We’d like for everyone to call ahead and reserve their spot,” Parks and Recreation Director Peter Raymer said in reference to the starting points, “so we can get kind of an equal amount at each location.” This can be done at 336-786-8313.

    Among the entry points are the area behind the Lowes Foods/Roses shopping center, Tharrington Park and at Veterans Memorial Park.

    The layout will include some locations where participants can go either right or left on the greenway, Raymer said.

    Basket giveaways are planned at the hunt, which also will feature a customary appearance by the Easter Bunny.

    The friendly rabbit is to be available to meet kids and pose for photos.

    Members of the Parks and Recreation staff will oversee the event sponsored by Carport Central, a regular supporter of the city Easter egg hunt.

    It was long conducted at Westwood Park, where huge crowds gathered around the softball fields, but after six straight years there the event was cancelled in 2020 as the coronavirus stranglehold began.

    The change in location to the Granite City Greenway last year was a response to COVID-19, aimed at allowing participants to be more socially distanced while yet enjoying the thrill of the hunt.

    Organizers decided to maintain the same setup for 2022.

    “It went very well last year and was a big hit,” Raymer said.

    Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.