City Easter egg hunt set for Saturday

For students to improve their understanding of letter writing skills, the mail, newspapers, and their sense of geography, the students of Kimberlee Montgomery’s class at Salida Elementary School were asked to send correspondence out across the country to newspapers.

The project was designed as an attempt to gauge how far one letter from California may reach, and who may write back. One fifth grader, Axeton B., selected the “Great State of North Carolina.” From there, the letter crossed the country and found its way here to Mount Airy.

The handwritten state of destination showed that the student who drew Iowa was going to have an easier time writing their envelope and letter. Classmates who drew Massachusetts or Mississippi however may still be addressing their envelopes at this very moment.

To Axeton’s great credit, the fourth time North Carolina was written out the handwriting suggested a much higher level of confidence in the spelling of Carolina. Ms. Montgomery can check that off the list, as that part of the lesson is now a success.

Axeton’s letter to the newspaper is as follows:

“Dear Editors of The Mount Airy News:

Would you please print my letter in your ‘Letters to the Editor’ of your newspaper? This would be a great help to me in completing my state project:

Dear People of the Great State of North Carolina,

Greetings! My name is Axeton, and I am a 5th grade student at Salida Elementary School in Salida, California. We live in the central valley located east of San Francisco. This year we are going to complete a state project. I picked North Carolina. I am asking for any and all information from you about your great state sent to me. If you would, please send me any postcards, articles, maps, pictures, pins, pencils, stickers, or pamphlets from North Carolina.

I really appreciate your help in making my project a success! I am lucky to learn about an awesome state like North Carolina.

Sincerely:

Axeton B.”

The chance Montgomery knows where Mount Airy is, or for what this area is best known for seems minute. One would think it to be unlikely that young Axeton would know the tales of Mayberry, Barney Fife, or Aunt Bea’s dreadful pickles, but might the reach of “The Andy Griffith Show” extend to the West Coast — still these many years later?

Greater Mount Airy Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Randy Collins thinks the answer is still yes and said as much last week at the Excellence in Business Awards dinner. “My office is just outside of the visitors center and it is really quite amazing the people we meet from all over the country, and indeed the world, that love Mayberry and love Andy Griffith.”

A drive past the Andy Griffith Playhouse nearly any day will find a tourist or two posing to commemorate for posterity their brief visit to “a simpler time, and a sweeter place,” as the Andy and Opie statue’s plaque reads. The nostalgia for the show and the simple messaging of a quaint time still resonates with viewers and does not show signs of stopping.

The care package going back to the Salida Elementary with goodies and highlights from this area is being assembled. It already includes information regarding our favorite son Andy and his accomplishments, as well as the Bunker Twins. Facts on the history of farming, livestock, and tobacco are being included to further explain the importance of agriculture to this area.

Information about the state was requested, and not just Mount Airy, so info on Kitty Hawk and the Wright Brothers, the sit-in movement, Edward Teach (Blackbeard), The Lost Colony, and of course the state’s rich tradition of college basketball are being reflected. Of note. Axeton will not be required to choose a side in the UNC – Duke rivalry, which seems only fair.

A selection of postcards, pamphlets and visitor’s brochures have been assembled, with additional information on Pilot Mountain State Park and the Blue Ridge Parkway added for good measure.

When the care package is complete and has been sent back to the West Coast, Axeton and Ms. Montgomery’s class will have a selection of interesting items to look over. Physical copies of this issue of the Mount Airy News will be included so this clipping can be added to the class’s collection of responses from around the country.

In a digital age where interpersonal connections are fewer and farther between, the sheer novelty of getting Axeton’s letter was a bit of nostalgia itself. With luck, a little knowledge about this corner of the country that is shared with fifth graders more than 2,700 miles away in California can lead to increased understanding of the world and their place in it.