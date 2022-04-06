Police reports

• Restroom facilities at Riverside Park in Mount Airy once again have become a vandalism target, with the latest incident causing damages exceeding $1,000, according to city police reports.

It occurred last Wednesday, when two stall doors, a main restroom door, a sliding glass window and a trash can were harmed by an unknown party, with the total damage to city property put at $1,300.

Among similar incidents at Riverside Park in recent months, one in late November involved a rock being used to damage a wall-mounted commercial toilet and wall-mounted commercial sink in a men’s restroom to the tune of $650.

In January, damage totalling $840 was discovered to a granite bench and book drop-off box at the park, coming on the heels of other vandalism during 2021.

• Police were told on March 24 that a major theft of clothing items had occurred on March 15 at Burkes Outlet in Forrest Oaks Shopping Center, including 14 men’s active tops, four pairs of men’s pants and a pair of men’s active shorts. The merchandise with a total value of $227 was stolen by an unknown suspect.

• Burkes Outlet was targeted again on March 24, when an anti-theft device was removed from a pair of gray Xray Footwear slide-on shoes valued at $25 which were then taken from the store.