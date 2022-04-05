Anderson promoted at Nester Hosiery

A woman with more than 30 years of experience in the Mount Airy sock industry is taking on a new role among the top leadership at Nester Hosiery.
Donna Anderson has been promoted to vice president of finance of the operation headquartered on Carter Street, a leading U.S. maker of performance merino wool socks and the parent company of the Farm to Feet sock brand.
Anderson had joined Nester Hosiery as controller in 2016, a position she held until the promotion publicly announced Monday.
“Donna has skillfully guided us through the challenges posed by the pandemic and helped us manage our continued growth,” Nester Hosiery CEO Kelly Nester said in a statement.
“As VP of finance she’ll be joining our senior leadership team, where she will have an even greater impact on the success of the company,” Nester added.
Before coming on board at Nester Hosiery, Anderson spent more than 25 years at Renfro Corp., another Mount Airy-based sock producer, where the last position she held was senior accounting manager.
Nester Hosiery is considered a key manufacturer in the outdoor industry, operating state-of-the-art knitting, finishing and packaging equipment to produce premium performance socks for leading outdoor brands and retailers along with its own Farm to Feet brand.
The local company is billed as designing and manufacturing the most innovative socks in the world with customers valuing its manufacturing capabilities and commitment to social and environmental responsibility.
Anderson’s promotion emerged in the wake of other changes announced earlier this year by Nester Hosiery.
First was the appointment of Chris Bevin as senior vice president of brands and licenses, with Chris Nitzsche later promoted to general manager of licenses and Matt Brucker general manager of brands, including Farm to Feet.
Anna Draughn was promoted to the position of director of merchandising.
The recent changes are aimed at strengthening operations of the company that is especially well known for the Farm to Feet line.
It was launched in 2013, featuring an all-American recipe of U.S. materials and capabilities reflecting an exclusively domestic supply chain, manufacturing operation and workers.