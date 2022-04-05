Plans set for citywide cleanup

It’s that time of year again — when Mount Airy residents get the opportunity to clear out attics, garages or basements and dispose of items that city sanitation crews normally don’t collect.
This spring, that annual two-week window initially will run from April 18-22, and pick up again the next Monday, April 25, before ending on April 29.
The special cleanup service is available citywide each year for residential properties only.
During those two weeks, crews will pick up these items in addition to regular trash collections:
• Appliances
• Tires, with a limit of 12 per residence (with or without rims)
• Building materials (generated by homeowners)
• Carpet (any size)
• Large furniture items
• Bicycles/tricycles
• Loose leaves (which normally are picked up only from Oct. 1 through Dec. 31)
• Limbs exceeding 3 inches in diameter (which must be separated from smaller-diameter brush)
• Old gas grills (without fuel cylinders)
Residents are asked to place extra items at the curb beside trash carts on their regular collection days.
Due to environmental regulations, city personnel cannot collect paint, pesticides, herbicides, solvents or chemicals. However, Surry County holds an annual event at Veterans Memorial Park (typically in the fall) when those substances are accepted.
Requests to residents
Citizens are being asked to take certain steps in order the make the process run smoothly, Mount Airy Sanitation Supervisor Russell Jarrell said Tuesday.
One thing he mentioned was the importance of separating television sets from tires and not mixing those with the general debris being discarded. “Because we have to collect them separate,” Jarrell explained regarding the grouping of those items during the disposal process by municipal crews.
Another request to residents involves making sure not to pile items underneath utility lines due to the clearance needed for a truck used to pick up materials.
“This will make it a little easier on us,” the sanitation supervisor said, along with speeding up collections.
Jarrell also mentioned a third area that tends to cause problems, related to the disposal of building material that sometimes is piled up in a haphazard fashion by residential customers.
“We want to ask that they stack it neatly at the curb,” Jarrell said, as opposed to being strewn about.
“It just makes it harder to pick up,” he added regarding that scenario.
City officials are hoping this spring’s cleanup goes better than in 2021, when an equipment malfunction delayed pickups of the unusual items. “It was terrible,” Jarrell recalled Tuesday.
This involved a grapple truck — which contains a flexible crane that aids the retrieval of bulky objects such as sofas — going down on the first day of the cleanup period.
That led the municipality to contract with a local company, R & J Tree Service, which is equipped with a grapple truck, to supplement city sanitation crews’ efforts.
Despite the problems, 285 tons of trash/debris were transported to the landfill, more than any other recent year, according to a breakdown from Jarrell.
In addition, 401 rimless automobile tires were picked up along with 70 on rims, 38 appliances, 74 TV sets/computer monitors, 239 mattresses, 296 pieces of upholstered furniture, four bicycles, 111 tons of brush and 15 tons of leaves.
The list further included three upright pianos, three lawn mowers and five pieces of exercise equipment, among other unusual items.
