County properties on the move

The Surry County Board of Commissioners Monday were advised that there have been positive developments regarding county properties for sale. With the deed to J. J. Jones High School being transferred Monday, the acceptance of an upset bid on properties on Rawley Avenue, and the opening of upset bids on Westfield Elementary — the county may soon have three fewer properties on its ledger.
First, the property at 130 Rawley Ave. has been a topic of conversation going back to 2020. That process is at its conclusion now as the upset bidding process for the building and adjoining parking lot has been completed.
Commissioner Van Tucker expressed interest in finding out who the bidder was, and after the board approved the bid Tate & Son Plumbing Group was revealed to have been the winning party with a bid of $280,000.
Currently under lease by PQA Healthcare through September 2023, the building was appraised at $250,000 with its total tax value estimated at $405,410.
In January, the commissioners accepted an opening bid of $200,000 for the Rawley Avenue property and opened a period of upset bidding in which any other party may offer a higher amount and be considered the highest bidder.
Over the course of two months, Assistant to the County Manager Nathan Walls took several upset bids until the winning bid was secured. County Attorney Ed Woltz asked what the board intended to do with the county owned property such as office furniture and medical equipment that was not included in the surplus auction.
It was decided that consistency in the handling of surplus property was important, and the commissioner declined to take action on those items until such time as the current tenant’s lease is up. At that time, the board would seem most likely to enter those items into another surplus items auction.
The next surplus property which may be on the move is the old Westfield School. The board was made aware than an offer has been made by an unidentified individual who has placed a 5% bid deposit, or $7,500 down payment, against their offer of $150,000 for Westfield. The property was appraised at $243,000 and has a full tax value of $299,320.
County Manager Chris Knopf advised the board that if they approve this offer, it will open a period of upset bidding. As was the case with Rawley Avenue, this can take a matter of time and the price can change significantly once interested parties begin their bidding.
“Because the process has been started, you are not painting yourself into a corner. You never have to finally approve any sale,” Woltz reminded the board that they will have final approval, so if the offers are not to the county’s liking, they may all be rejected. The board accepted the offer and has opened the upset bid process.
In other news:
– As mentioned, LaShene Lowe was in attendance as the board approved the historic title transfer of the former J. J. Jones High School to The African American Historical and Genealogical Society of Surry County.
– The board finalized the transfer of surplus property to the Westfield Baptist Church of artifacts from the former Westfield Elementary. Commissioner Tucker had been keeping the board abreast on this project and was keen to see the artifacts preserved for posterity.
– Daniel White of parks and recreation asked the board, and was approved, to wipe clean the slate of back fees from 2012- 2020 for shelter rentals. As the department is changing to a new software system and has done due diligence in collection, waving $2,595 allows for a full transition to the new system.
– LT Consulting was issued an additional $5,000 in funding from the board for the services of Bill Powell in oversight on school construction projects.
– Four positions were created under Mark Willis and the Substance Abuse Recovery Team. The posts are Intervention Team Coordinator, Intervention Team Peer Support Specialist, Recovery to Work Business Advisor, and Research and Program Support Specialist.
Willis has previously laid out the long-term spending plan for the opioid settlement money the county will receive. However, zero county dollars were requested for these four positions through the end of the fiscal year 2023.
Also on Monday, the board made a bevy of appointments and reappointments, as follows:
– Commissioner Larry Johnson was requested to join the YVEDDI board for another term, the board concurred.
– The board accepted the nominates of Neil Atkins, Elaine Habenicht, Daniel Poindexter, and Lindsay Moose to the Surry County Juvenile Crime Prevention Council.
– The county tax administrator’s two-year term expires at the end of June; the board approved another two-year term through June 2024 for Penny Harrison.
– An inspector was approved to join the North Carolina Building Inspectors Association’s Damage Assessment Response Team (DART).
– On inspectors, Assistant County Manager Sandy Snow introduced to the board the new lead county building inspector Keith Kiger. He has been with the county since 2019 but is new in this role. “I look forward to a bright future and I see Surry County blooming, growing, and most of all keeping everyone safe,” he said.
Commissioner Eddie Harris gave compliments to Kiger for the good reports he has heard coming from the inspections department, and said he has confidence in Kiger’s ability to lead the department.