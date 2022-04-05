Pilot Middle School honor roll students named

Morgan Dean, Blakely Riddle, Sloane Hooker and Brooklyn Horton enjoying their academic celebration. (Submitted photo)

<p>Preston McLeod, Pryce Taylor and Rowan Powell are taking a break to celebrate their inclusion on the honor roll. (Submitted photo)</p>

Pilot Mountain Elementary recently named the school’s students who had earned inclusion on the A and A/B Honor Roll for the third quarter.

Third Grade A Honor Roll: Gunner Copeland, Seth Crawford, Mason Estrada, Nate Grose, Payton Hester, Ocie Hunter, Eliza Jacobs, Sam Kiser, Lillian Manuel, Ellie Mills, Rowan Powell, Avianna Radford, Pryce Taylor, Kate Wilkins, and Natalie Yopp.

Third Grade A/B Honor Roll: Emily Ayala, Kindee Boyd, Nylah Brown, Oakley Collins, Cadence Felts, Ayilan Garrison, Graham Griffith, Audrey Hayden, AJ Kincaid, Rosa Lopez, Preston McLeod, Kayden McMillian, Emma Moorefield, McKenzie Pell, Isabelle Spainhour, Lucas Wood-Armstrong, Lola Wooten, and Dominic Worthy.

Fourth Grade A Honor Roll: Mia Campbell, Brody Chilton, Smith Cook, Milayah Cropps, Ji’San Davis-Reynolds, Faith Francis, Colin Galyean, Sloane Hooker, Dylan Johnson, Brayden Nicholson, Piper Patton, Eva Pena, Jeremy Stevens, Declan Tilley, and Katie Willoughby.

Fourth Grade A/B Honor Roll: Morgan Dean, Xander Elburn, Anahi Flores, Lucas Gonzalez, Mason Hester, Brooklyn Horton, Wells Johnson, Carlos Lopez, Yareli Nava-Garzon, Olivia Newsom, Blakely Riddle, Amelia St. Jude, and Luke Surratt.

Fifth Grade A Honor Roll: Ellie Anderson, Isabelle Bennett, Layla Comer, Sophia Estrada, Titus Hamons, Emilynn Haymore, Zoe Keener, Marlon Lowe, Kyson Massie, Sammie Moser, Carr Norris, Averie Powell, Jaxon Priddy, Journey Priddy, and Easton Sallee.

Fifth Grade A/B Honor Roll: Carson Durham, Bryleigh Easter, Jayden Knight, Cara Lewellyn, Addilyn Nicholson, Amber Quinn, Nicholas Reynolds, Wyatt Robertson, Caleb Sloop, Ryan Surratt, Landri Taylor, Kaleb Williams, and Ansley Yount.