The future leaders of Surry County

Winners of the Northwest Regional Library Quiz Bowl, the team from Mount Airy High.
The Greyhounds of North Surry High School took home second place in the Northwest Regional Library Quiz Bowl.
Eagle Scout Ethan Smith’s project was to repair the flagpole area at the White Plains Ruritan Club.
Recognized for achieving the highest rank in Scouting, two new Eagle Scouts came before the county commissioners Monday evening for acknowledgment from the board.
Sam Gordon and Ethan Smith of Troop 553 received their honors and then addressed the crowd to give some explanation as to what they did for the service component of earning the rank.
Smith told the commissioners that a flagpole area was in disrepair at the White Plains Ruritan Club. It had been struck by a vehicle and needed a touch of TLC.
“I poured a concrete base and foundation to put both the granite benches that were previously there, and the granite border around it. As well as added new lights, and some darker gravel to show off the granite border a bit better,” Smith said. “This will help with future flag ceremonies, it will look better for people to have a picnic, and it will also help with cleaning.”
Commissioner Larry Johnson informed the repairs “look great.”
Gordon built planter boxes for the Helping Hands Foundation of Mount Airy. “I used 55-gallon barrels, we cut them open and made planters out of them so they would be reusable. We put them out front of Helping Hands Foundation so they can have reusable planters to grow vegetables, they can have flowers and it would make it more inviting for those who need food.
“If they needed help, they can go into Helping Hands and it be more welcoming – they wouldn’t have to be so nervous,” he explained of his service project.
Chairman Bill Goins expressed his satisfaction at seeing another set of Eagles come through the meeting and restated his long-term support for scouting and emphasized the significance of achieving Eagle Scout.
Not to be outdone on this evening, two teams from Surry County competed recently at the Northwest Regional Library’s Quiz Bowl event and represented themselves well.
The team from Mount Airy High School took first place and the team from North Surry High School took home second place.
The Mount Airy High School team includes Abby Moser, Andrew Myers, Tyler Utt, Angel Rivera, Nicholas Calvillo-Solis, Chris Lim, and adviser Rod Hosking.
The North Surry High team includes Sky Estrada, Max Barnard, Nathan Lattimore, Walker York, Colby Callaway, Colby Mitchell, Will Danley, and coach Amanda Smith.
Coach Smith said the contest is fun for the students and is as much about how fast you can recall and react as it is to know random trivia facts.
“Its so much more than just a library,” Chairman Goins said after the awards were handed out.
The stars aligned for such kind words as Anna Nichols of the Northwest Regional Library was in attendance on the evening to let the commissioners know that this is National Library Week. The theme of library week this year is, “My library connects me to ___.”
Among her favorite responses are that the library connects people to: hotspots, gardening, community/connections, and her personal favorite answer – the world.
“Think about it, little Surry County connected to the world through the library.”