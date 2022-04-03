Free webinar on landscaping offered

April 3, 2022 John Peters II News 0

The free Master Gardener Online Lunch and Learn will focus on sustainable native landscaping options with a two-part webinar series this month and next.

Part 1 of the session will be Landscaping With Native Plants, offered on April 7 from noon until 1 p.m.

Part 2 of Landscaping With Native Plants is scheduled for May 5 from noon until 1 p.m.

For more information and registration for the first class follow the link to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/landscaping-with-native-plants-part-1. Part 2 registration will open April 7 at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/171491073417.