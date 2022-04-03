Local Elks give big bucks

Cedar Springs Fish Farm was the host location last November for the Veterans Fishing Mission, an outreach program for veterans.
Mount Airy Elks Lodge No. 261 have a commitment to giving back to the community. After being constrained by the pandemic from their normal slate of in-person events, the group is now getting back into the swing of things.
Last week, Lodge No. 261 was at it again as they presented a check to the Children’s Center of Northwest North Carolina, a repeated target of giving from the Elks. The Beacon Grant of the Elks National Foundation was awarded to the Children’s Center for $1,650.
“Over the last eight years the Mount Airy Elks Motorcycle Committee has used the Beacon Grant to support the Children’s Center of Surry and Yadkin counties,” Elks local secretary Mark Alderman explained of the grant’s goal. “Each year the Lodge received $3,500 to support the Children’s Centers by purchasing school supplies, coats, clothing, shoes, and other necessities for all the children. Also, making sure they have a good Christmas.
“They take them out on outings such as bowling, movies, and usually a meal at Thirteen Bones along with the counselors and staff. Last year, due to the pandemic they were only able to donate monetarily,” he went on. “This year after purchasing the needed items for all the children, and with the continuing aftermath of the pandemic, we closed out the grant with a monetary donation of $1,650.”
The Elks National Foundation is the charitable arm of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks and has a budget for program services in the 2021-22 fiscal year totaling $36.4 million. Their Community Investment Program (CIP) totals $14.9 million of the Elks overall charitable budget. Among the CIP grants issued by the National Foundation include the Spotlight Grant, Gratitude Grant, Impact Grant, Freedom Grant, and the Beacon Grant.
This year the Lodge received more than $ 7,500 in grant monies to provide for the community. The Gratitude Grant of $2,000 was split between three organizations the Maranatha Homeless Outreach Ministries, St. Andrew Lutheran Outreach Ministries and The Helping Hands of Surry these organizations provide meals and necessities to the homeless and needy throughout our community and surrounding area.
Local Elks Lodges can use the Gratitude Grants as they see fit. As they are the reward from the foundation for every Lodge that meets the National President’s per-member goal for giving. Alderman mentioned the phrase, “Elks care, Elks share,” and this grant bears that out: They can do more locally because their local members anted up when called upon to do so.
The Spotlight Grant of $2,000 was recently donated monetarily to the Mount Airy Men’s Shelter. Spotlight is appropriately named as the Elks denote that grant should be used to highlight an issue of concern for the community. As homelessness, and specifically the needs of homeless men, are issues that need attention the Elks targeted the newly formed shelter to shine the spotlight on the group, and the core issue of homelessness.
“The Elks are a very patriotic organization and have a solemn pledge that as long as there are veterans the Elks will never forget them,” Alderman said. His lodge has various programs that support veterans, around Veterans Day they have a have a free potluck meal for any veteran that comes. “The last two years the lodge has been involved in Fishing with Veterans Program where we invite veterans on a fishing outing at Cedar Springs Fish Farm, the lodge pays their fishing fees and provides them with a boxed lunch purchased from Aunt Bea’s.
“The lodge also supports The Veterans Home in Salisbury, visiting them at Easter and Christmas and recently purchased a 40-inch TV for the soon-to-open Veterans Home in Kernersville. The North Carolina Elks Association members provides TV’s, supplies, necessities, and handicap vans for all the North Carolina Veterans Homes,” Alderman said of the Elks’ focus on veterans.
Their Hoop Shoot Free Throw Contest is celebrating its 50th Anniversary in Chicago May 30, where three North Carolina youth will be one of 72 boys and girls competing for the National Title. Alderman also noted the Elks scholarship program give out significant amounts to students, totaling more than $4.5 million last year. “So, you see why Elks standout in communities all across the country.”