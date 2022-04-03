Free COVID testing being cut back

With the sharp decline in COVID-19 cases locally, the Surry County Health and Nutrition Center will be curtailing its free COVID testing.

Beginning on Monday, the agency will offer free testing at the center, at 118 Hamby Road in Dobson. Prior to this, the center had been offering free testing in Mount Airy, Dobson, and Elkin, either six or seven days a week, depending upon the site.

The testing had been a major component in the center’s effort, working with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, to slow the spread of the coronavirus. During several waves of the virus, Surry County had been reporting more than 100 cases a day, and rarely dropped below 40 cases a day once the pandemic was in full force in 2020.

More recently the county has seen as few as two new cases a day, and has recorded just single-digit new daily cases over its 14-day and seven-day average.

“According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID-19 Community Levels, Surry County is considered low when measuring the impact of COVID-19 illness on health and the healthcare system,” the local agency said in announcing the testing changes.

The lower numbers have been seen across much of North Carolina. The state health department has even changed its website, updating the new number of cases just once per week now, compared to daily updates during much of the pandemic.

The local, free PCR testing at the nutrition center will be available Monday through Friday from 8:15 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Anyone interested in getting tested should register in advance by calling 1-877-562-4850.

“Upon arrival to the Surry County Health and Nutrition Center testing site, please park in one of the designated parking spots and call the number listed. A state staff member will assist you at your vehicle” center officials said.

For more information, visit the center’s website at www.surry.com or its Facebook page.