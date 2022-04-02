Friday auction brings surprises

A plan by Mount Airy officials to acquire property in a troubled area was derailed Friday when it was revealed before a scheduled auction that the land already had been bought by another party.
This was the latest development in a strange set of circumstances surrounding the small lot on West Pine Street beside the former Koozies building and the old Mittman Paint and Body Shop located across the street, both facing possible demolition.
Both sites, owned by two sisters in Lewisville who are heirs of John Mittman — who ran that shop — were slated for a double-header sale Friday morning, but only the Mittman property went on the auction block and not the land on West Pine.
Bobby Koehler, the owner of Ultimate Towing and Recovery in Mount Airy, made the highest bid for the Mittman site.
Mount Airy officials had planned to bid on the quarter-acre lot nearby along West Pine, which previously was dealt a setback due to one of the sisters recently selling her half-share of the property to local businessman Wes Collins.
As Friday’s scheduled dual action got under way, attended by about 30 people, it was announced that the small site would not be part of the proceedings due to the second sister also agreeing to convey her share to Collins.
“I’m advised that that’s what the other property owner has agreed to sell to him,” said local attorney Fred Johnson, who was spearheading the auction of both properties pursuant to a court order. A commissioner’s sale was involved, which typically occurs to satisfy a debt.
The Mount Airy Board of Commissioners had voted 4-1 on March 17 in favor of having a bid submitted on the municipality’s behalf at the auction for the small lot, with the board’s Jon Cawley dissenting.
No specific use was identified for the property. But Mayor Ron Niland has said it could play a strategic role involving the Koozies building, a former private club by that name which the municipality has deemed unfit for occupancy along with Mittman’s and another dilapidated structure nearby.
In February, the commissioners voted 4-1 in directing the separate owners of the Koozies property, the Mittman facility and the so-called red building on West Pine Street beside Worth Honda to either bring the structures up to code or demolish them.
Their failure to do so by a 90-day deadline would open the door for the municipality to raze the buildings and possibly take ownership of the land left behind to cover the demolition costs.
Niland has said that having the extra lot available next door might make the overall site more attractive for redevelopment by the private sector due to providing space for parking or other needs.
Cawley objected to the bid plan because of the lot not being needed by the city government and his belief that it shouldn’t be competing with private interests.
Collins, meanwhile, already owns property containing a building next door to the West Pine Street lot, which Cawley said made sense for him to acquire because of that proximity. Collins has declined to comment on the situation, including any intended uses for the lot.
Cawley attended Friday’s auction along with City Attorney Hugh Campbell and commissioner candidates Gene Clark and John Pritchard.
About seven years ago, the three threatened structures and other property in the same vicinity were declared blighted by the now-defunct Mount Airy Redevelopment Commission amid plans for major changes including constructing a traffic roundabout as a downtown gateway.
Mittman building auctioned
Friday’s auction of the former Mittman Paint and Body Shop went smoothly, culminating with Koehler outbidding a handful of other prospective buyers in a back-and-forth affair lasting around a half-hour.
Those attending gathered inside the old shop building, maneuvering around puddles of water on the floor in a setting also populated by abandoned tires and paint cans reflecting its former use.
Koehler was not actually present, but bid by telephone while en route to Mount Airy from Charlotte to personnel of Rogers Realty and Auction Co., which conducted the sale.
Auctioneer Dale Fulk started the bidding for the building and land at 109 S. South St., which has a tax value of $48,000, at $50,000. And when there were no takers he reverted to the lower end of the scale at $10,000 and that gradually increased by $1,000 increments to the final uncontested offer by Koehler of $38,000.
It is subject to an upset bid procedure in which someone else interested in the property can offer more through the clerk of court, which also can be raised in turn during that process.
“Ten days have to go by without anyone filing a bid,” Johnson explained regarding how it culminates, also requiring court certification.
In addition to being subjected to the city’s directive to improve or demolish the building which the the new owner will assume, the attorney pointed to another possible complication.
Since the Mittman building involves what city zoning regulations define as a non-conforming use, the cost of any major renovation of the structure will be limited to 60% of its tax value of $19,950.
That figure amounts to $11,970.
Koehler could not be reached for comment Friday regarding his plans for the property should he ultimately assume its ownership.
Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.