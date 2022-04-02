Easter Egg Hunt

The Easter Bunny takes a moment to pose for a photo while waiting to meet with area children Saturday at Fisher River Park in Dobson. (Ryan Kelly | Mount Airy News)

One of roughly 8,000 plastic eggs, all of them filled with goodies, lays waiting to be found. (Ryan Kelly | Mount Airy News)

After waiting patiently for their turn, the age 7 to 11 group descends on the field hunting for eggs. (Ryan Kelly | Mount Airy News)

This youth rushes to find more eggs. (Ryan Kelly | Mount Airy News)

This young one ran right out of her shoe while searching for eggs. (Ryan Kelly | Mount Airy News)

Some of the 4- to 6-year-old group hurriedly hunts for eggs. (Ryan Kelly | Mount Airy News)

Scooping up an egg.

This young man, who already has a basket full of eggs, watches longingly as the age 7 to 11 group does their hunt. (Ryan Kelly | Mount Airy News)

Some of the canned goods that were donated by those attending Saturday’s Easter Egg hunt. (Ryan Kelly | Mount Airy News)

Several hundred area youth turned out Saturday for the Surry County Parks and Recreation Easter Egg Hunt at Fisher River Park in Dobson.

Divided into three age groups — aged birth up to 3, 4- to 6, and 7 and older — there was an opportunity for kids of all ages to find some of the 8,000 eggs hidden at the park. There were also games, face painting, and a chance to meet with the Easter Bunny.