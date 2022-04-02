Chamber hosting student job fair

April 2, 2022 John Peters II Business, News 0

The Greater Mount Airy Chamber of Commerce will host a student job fair and career fair on Thursday April 28 at Veterans Memorial Park in Mount Airy from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The Student Job Fair will assist high school and college students who are seeking part time, full time, summer jobs, apprenticeships and internships. This event will also allow students to explore other career options. Students who will be graduating this spring are welcome to attend. Student admission to the event is free and all students are welcome.

The chamber has opened the event for vendor space to any company/organization which may have current or future job openings for students, internships or apprenticeships. Event sponsorship is also available for the event. Interested vendors or sponsors should contact Randy Collins at the chamber for vendor and sponsorship fees. Email him at randy@mtairyncchamber.org. Information on the event is also available on the chamber’s website: www.mtairyncchamber.org.

Collins, the chamber’s president and CEO, said that job fairs are not new to the chamber.

“We have held a traditional job fair for the past several years,” he said. “For 2022, this event will be the second annual job fair just for students. We look forward to welcoming employers and students to our event on April 28.”

Interested students should contact their school’s career center for more information, registration and transportation arrangements. Attendees should bring a resume. The NCWorks Mobile Career Center will be on site to assist students with resumes, interviewing and tips on a successful job search.