Stargazing atop Pilot Mountain

Founded in 2010, the North Carolina Science Festival is the first statewide science festival in the United States.
A sampling from the Carolina Skies star chart for April 2022. It will be used in conjunction with the 2022 North Carolina Statewide Star Party events being held across the state next weekend.
There is an opportunity coming to explore the universe from the confines of Pilot Mountain State Park during the 2022 Statewide Star Party being held next weekend. Event organizers say it offers space enthusiasts an opportunity to “understand the universe” and will be held at locations around the state.
Thanks to grant support from the North Carolina Space Grant, the 2022 North Carolina Science Festival (NCSF) will again feature the Statewide Star Party as its signature initiative. The Star Party at Pilot Mountain State Park is being held Friday, April 8, from 7 – 10 p.m. at the Pilot Mountain Summit.
“We are looking forward to hosting Star Party as it is the first big event in over two years,” Park Ranger Maggie Miller said of the upcoming stargazing session.
The science festival is a month-long celebration designed to help spread education through exciting, educational, and fun events. This year the festival is comprised of 313 events across the state, a selection of which are being held virtually as not everyone is ready to be part of a crowd again. The complete list will be found at ncsciencefestival.org/find-events.
This will be the tenth annual Statewide Star Party and 35 hosts will offer public sky watching events across North Carolina on both Friday, April 8, and Saturday, April 9.
The nearest local event is being held at Pilot Mountain, and a full listing of star parties can be found on the North Carolina Science Festival’s website: ncsciencefestival.org/starparty. Note that Pilot Mountain is participating in the Friday event only.
“The ‘daytime’ astronomical activities will be at the picnic area located at the summit before it gets dark,” Miller said. “That is a very short walk away from the parking area. Otherwise, the event is located around the summit parking area to stargaze and look through telescopes.”
Other host locations for the Star Parties include colleges and universities, planetariums, science centers, nature centers, and libraries. About 3,500 visitors are expected to participate in events across the state.
The 2022 theme “Understanding the Universe” holds its focus on science and engineering related to NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope (JWST). Party hosts are provided with a Star Party kit of activities and NASA resources on this theme to help guide the discussions and exploration.
Participants will get hands-on with interactive astronomical activities about the JWST. When the sky begins to darken, it will be time to put the amassed astronomy knowledge to the test through telescope use and star gazing.
JWST is the most powerful space telescope ever built and is considered the successor to the Hubble Space Telescope (HST), rather than its replacement. A joint project between the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, the Canadian Space Agency, and the European Space Agency, JWST launched Christmas Day last year.
Upon reaching its destination JWST will obit the sun at 930,000 miles from Earth and is therefore not serviceable once deployed. Hubble meanwhile stayed closer to its home as it orbits the Earth at approximately 340 miles, while the International Space Station orbits at 200 miles above the Earth.
The images and information from JWST are still forthcoming as it finishes calibrations. However, if the results are even marginally as useful as those from HST, then students 20 years from now may have an entirely new concept of the universe and its origins.
Hubble allowed astronomers to see objects in space much clearer than before, but it had its limitations and when first brought into operation had a serious mirror malfunction. A series of successive repairs brought it into working order and the images have delighted astronomers and the layperson ever since. At around $11 billion JWST was twice as costly, even after the HST repairs are factored in.
What Webb can do that Hubble could not is capture images of objects through space dust by using infrared cameras that detect heat radiation coming from objects obscured otherwise by the space dust. In theory, Webb will allow astronomers to observe the birth and development of stars and planets to search for the answer to the origins of the universe.
Ranger Miller reminds that unlike in the vastness of space, on terra firma space is finite. “There will be approximately 70 parking spaces available, reduced from 90 for volunteer parking and telescopes. Carpooling is encouraged so more people can attend. When the lot is full, we will have to turn people away for safety concerns. We cannot have people parked along the roadside.”
Miller wants people to come an enjoy the event at the park, noting that “Friends of Sauratown Mountains will be there selling snacks and drinks, and there will also be a raffle for fun space-related prizes. Visitors are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and enjoy the night sky on top of Pilot Mountain.”
In man’s ceaseless quest to seek out new life and new civilizations, the Webb telescope may indeed go where no one has gone before. A short trip to Pilot Mountain next weekend however may get you closer than before to the great unknown.