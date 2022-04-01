• A Mount Airy woman is facing three counts of assault on a government official and driving while impaired stemming from a March 23 traffic crash, according to city police reports.
Records indicate that the incident occurred at 1908 Rockford St., with Candyce Ladee Joi Grant, 36, of 1015 Mitchell St., exhibiting signs of impairment during the investigation. Grant was arrested and taken to the police station, where she allegedly refused breath testing and subsequently was served with a search warrant to obtain a blood sample drawn by Surry EMS personnel.
The assault allegations were not explained in police records, which state that a $5,000 unsecured bond was set for Grant, who was released from custody to her mother and is facing an April 18 appearance in Surry District Court.
• Rebecca Alison Wallace, 58, listed as homeless, was jailed on a second-degree trespassing violation Sunday after allegedly refusing to leave Knight’s Inn on North Andy Griffith Parkway after being told to by the manager. Wallace was held in the Surry County Jail under a $100 secured bond, with an April 11 court date set for the case.
• Andrew Chester Crotts, 44, of 2358 Flint Hill Road, Cana, Virginia, was charged with larceny and possession of stolen goods last Saturday at Dollar General on North Renfro Street. He is accused of taking packages of Total Hydration ChapStick from the business, which were recovered.
Crotts is scheduled to be in District Court on April 11.
• Larry Dwayne Bouldin, 51, listed as both homeless and with an address at 338 Durham St., was charged with larceny on March 19 at Food Lion on West Pine Street, where he is accused of stealing Bud Ice beer. He was scheduled to be in court this past Monday.
On March 20, Bouldin was charged with second-degree trespassing at Lady Bug Laundry on North South Street, after being banned from that location three days earlier. He was released under a $1,000 unsecured bond in that incident to appear in Surry District Court on April 11.
• More information has come to light involving an Alleghany County man accused of passing a form of fake currency known as “copy money” in Mount Airy on March 17. Such bills, which have turned up in other jurisdictions, are said to look and feel like the real thing, but contain the words “copy money” printed in small letters.
In addition to victimizing Circle K on Rockford Street and receiving real money in exchange for a bogus $20 bill, as previously reported, Noah Shane Blevins, 18, of Ennice, passed two $20 copy money bills at both the Circle K and Speedway stores on West Pine Street and three at Circle K on North Main Street in order to obtain genuine currency, and attempted to do so at Sheetz.
Blevins is facing six felony charges altogether from that one-day spree, including five counts of obtaining property by false pretense and one of attempting to obtain property by false pretense. He was confined in the Surry County Jail under a $6,000 secured bond and is facing an April 18 appearance in District Court.
• Jason Lee McBride, 42, listed as a homeless resident of Dobson, was charged with larceny on March 17 after allegedly taking Febreze car air freshener at Dollar General on North Renfro Street. An officer encountered McBride at the Ollie’s store next door and he admitted to the theft, retrieving the stolen item from a pants pocket and giving it to the officer.
The case is set for the April 18 District Court session.